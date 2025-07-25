Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Rishabh Pant returning to bat despite injury during ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test ft. Cheteshwar Pujara 

India’s wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant stole the spotlight on Day 2 (Thursday, July 24) of the fourth Test against England at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, as he walked out to bat despite nursing a fractured right toe.

Pant had sustained the injury on the opening day while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, taking a painful blow to his right foot. Overnight scans confirmed a toe fracture, effectively ruling him out of the remainder of the series. However, in a moment that stunned everyone, the 27-year-old defied expectations by coming out to bat after the fall of the sixth wicket during the morning session of Day 2.

Resuming from his overnight score of 37 off 48 balls, Pant reached his 18th Test fifty. He added a valuable 17 runs, finishing on 54 off 75 deliveries, with three boundaries and two sixes. His effort played a crucial role in pushing India’s first-innings total to 358.

In reply, England's openers took full advantage of India's inconsistent bowling. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett stitched together a commanding 166-run opening stand off just 192 balls. Crawley scored 84 off 113 deliveries, while Duckett struck a fluent 94 off 100. At stumps on Day 2, England were in a strong position at 225/2 in 46 overs, with Ollie Pope (20) and Joe Root (11) unbeaten at the crease.

While England’s batters dictated much of the day’s play, it was Rishabh Pant’s courageous act that stood out. His decision to bat while nursing a fractured toe became one of the standout moments of the match.

On that note, here’s a look at five expert reactions to Rishabh Pant’s brave return to the crease during the ENG vs IND fourth Test.

5 expert reactions to Rishabh Pant returning to bat despite injury during ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

#1 Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra praised Rishabh Pant for his courageous decision to come out and bat despite his injury, highlighting how the southpaw was unable to walk or even stand on Day 1. He noted that Pant has earned immense respect from all quarters for his grit and determination.

Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel @CricketAakash, the 47-year-old said:

“Rishabh Pant wasn't able to walk. He wasn’t even able to stand. They took him in a car. He underwent an MRI and an X-ray. It was confirmed he’s been ruled out for six weeks. So forget this match, he’s out of the entire series. But still, he said he would bat. He knew he couldn't come to do the keeping, so he said he wouldn’t. But batting, he was determined to do it. He wanted to bat for India because he felt it was something he had to do.”

“How do you break someone like that? A guy whose spirit is so unshakable. And this is someone who has literally defeated death once. You think he’s going to give up over something like this? Again, the choice was left to him, whether he could play or not. Because in situations like these, no one forces you. They leave the decision to you. Whatever you decide, if it feels right, fine. Because cricket, after all, is just a small part of life. Cricket isn’t life itself, life is much bigger,” he added.

Chopra continued:

“But what does a player think in that moment? When he's standing against all odds and still believes that he must do this for his country. That it’s necessary for him to step up for India. And when you actually go out there and do that, then mad, mad respect for you, Rishabh Pant. You’ve truly won hearts. And it’s not just mine. If you looked around Old Trafford in Manchester, the entire ground stood up to applaud him.”

#2 Murali Kartik

Former India spinner Murali Kartik expressed his disbelief at seeing Rishabh Pant come out to bat on Day 2, especially after reports had indicated he was ruled out of the series due to a fractured foot. Speaking in a video shared by Cricbuzz, the 48-year-old said:

“Yesterday, we said that given the kind of injury Rishabh Pant sustained and the reports that came out, that maybe he was out of the series, that his foot was fractured, when I saw him walking down the stairs after the fall of the sixth wicket, I was completely stunned. Maybe for a second, I was shocked. But two seconds later, I thought, why am I even surprised? Because if someone can come back from the kind of accident he had and return that strongly, then this is just a minor fracture.”

Kartik further noted that Pant could have scored more runs had wickets not fallen regularly at the other end. He added:

“One more thing. Despite everything, the way he came out, the way he batted, the way he took on Jofra Archer and completed his half-century, I genuinely feel that if wickets hadn't fallen at the other end, he would have played differently and scored even more runs.”

“But seriously, I think everyone, wherever they were watching the match, when they saw him walking down those stairs, must have stood up and clapped. Because the Old Trafford crowd definitely did. Whether you are an England supporter or an Indian one, this courage, this bravery, this resilience, I think anyone would salute it. And I feel wherever you were, on a chair, on a sofa, in bed, everyone must have stood up and given a standing ovation to Rishabh Pant for his bravery,” he continued.

#3 Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu showered praise on Rishabh Pant, emphasising that despite being in visible pain, the southpaw walked out to bat and proved that the nation comes above everything else. In a video shared on his YouTube channel @NavjotSidhuOfficial, he said:

“This was about a warrior who showed today that the body follows what the mind tells it to, even if it's broken or injured. And if you transcend your mind, then even pain cannot bring you down. Despite having a fracture on a weight-bearing joint, the man walked down those stairs. The pain was intense, it was clearly visible. He took painkillers too, despite probably being warned that it might worsen the injury.”

“But India first. Placing the nation above everything else, surrendering everything for the country, that spirit earns true respect. You must have seen it. Even someone who scores 300 might not receive the kind of standing ovation that Rishabh Pant did. Injured, when he came down and went out to bat, he was playing for the tricolour, the flag that has been soaked in the blood of our martyrs. That was passion, that was madness, and that was sacrifice,” he added.

Sidhu continued:

“That spirit, that ability to endure pain, Rishabh Pant carved out an even bigger place in my heart today. And not just mine, 1.5 billion Indians and the entire world saw how he fought through pain, gathered his willpower, summoned real courage.”

#4 Cheteshwar Pujara

Team India veteran Cheteshwar Pujara lauded Rishabh Pant, noting that while doubts have been raised in the past about his suitability for Test cricket and his commitment to the game, the southpaw has now silenced his critics by displaying the kind of courage every athlete aspires to have.

Pujara also highlighted the kind of reception Pant received when he walked out to bat, noting that when the England crowd applauds you, it means you’ve done something truly special, something not many cricketers manage to achieve.

Speaking on Sony Sports’ ‘Extraaa Innings’, Pujara said:

“Can he play Test cricket? He has proved now that he can be a very good Test player. But at the same time, sometimes there have been questions about his commitment to the game. But this proves, this proves that he has the courage, he has what an athlete should have, and this will inspire many players.”

“These are the times, these are the moments where, if a player is rising, then that player will get the support of the entire team. These are the moments you look forward to. You don't want to be in this situation, but if you are in this situation, the kind of character you show inspires the entire team. Because of the kind of character he has shown, and we have seen that from the crowd. If you are getting appreciation from the England crowd, that means you have done something that not many cricketers can do,” he added.

#5 Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain lauded Rishabh Pant for his courage to bat through injury, emphasising the 27-year-old’s remarkable determination and character. Speaking on Sky Sports, the 57-year-old said:

"That is a massive heart (to come out and bat). That's what made me slightly cross about how India went out and bowled. All those runs he put on, not just his runs, but by being there with Washington Sundar, getting a partnership. He has really risked a lot there."

"He is probably batting with a broken foot. That is a huge heart. He has a lot of talent but he has a huge heart as well. To get all those runs, get up to 350+ and then to start the way they did (with the ball), the Indian bowlers didn't get it right," he added.

Featuring in his 47th Test, Pant has amassed 3,427 runs at an average of 44.50, including 18 half-centuries and eight centuries.

