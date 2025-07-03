Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on Shubman Gill's gritty hundred on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test ft. Nasser Hussain

Team India skipper Shubman Gill produced another sensational batting performance on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston. After his brilliant century in the first Test went to waste with India suffering a five-wicket loss, the 25-year-old took to the England bowlers again with a gutsy 114* off 316 deliveries to start the second Test.

Gill's heroics helped India finish the day on a dominant 310/5 in 85 overs as they look to level the five-match series at 1-1. Much was said about the youngster's appointment as India's Test captain in the build-up to the England series.

Several fans and some former players even questioned Gill's place in the Test side, considering his dismal overseas record. However, the stylish right-hander has turned even his biggest skeptics into believers with his back-to-back centuries to begin the UK tour.

On that note, here are the top five expert reactions to Shubman Gill's defiant unbeaten century on Day 1 of the second India-England Test.

Top 5 expert reactions on Shubman Gill's hundred on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

#1 Ravi Shastri

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri hailed Shubman Gill for improving his defensive technique from the last tour of England. The youngster debuted for India in 2019 when Shastri was coaching the Indian side.

Gill scored only 88 runs in his three Tests before the ongoing series in England at an average of under 15.

Talking about the Indian skipper after play on Day 1, Shastri said on Sky Sports (via NDTV):

"Shubman Gill has worked hard on his defence. When he last came to England, he played with hard hands, pushed at the ball, a bit like Virat Kohli. But now, the top hand is in much more control. He allows the ball to come to him, trusts in his defence and has all the shots in the book when he goes on the attack."

Gill has seven Test centuries in 62 innings, with four coming against England at an excellent overall batting average against them of almost 48.

#2 David Lloyd

Former England cricketer David Lloyd praised Shubman Gill's relaxed batting style, comparing him to legendary batter Mohammad Azharuddin. The young right-hander became only the fourth Indian after Virat Kohli, Vijay Hazare, and Sunil Gavaskar to score centuries in their first two tests as captain.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Lloyd wrote:

"Shubman Gill has slotted in seamlessly at number four, with a century at Headingley and another hundred here. Batting looks effortless to him and he is wonderful to watch. He reminds me of Mohammad Azharuddin, who with his languid stroke play and relaxed mannerisms looked like nothing fazed him."

The back-to-back centuries have helped Gill cross the 2,000-run mark in Tests, with an overall average of 38.60 in 34 games.

#3 Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain had an interesting take on Shubman Gill at the end of Day 1 in the Edgbaston Test. He believes the Indian skipper is best suited to bat at No. 3, despite his back-to-back centuries in the ongoing series at No. 4. Gill batted almost exclusively at one-drop since the middle of the 2023 season until the England series.

However, with Virat Kohli's retirement, the youngster has taken over the No. 4 mantle.

"He looks like a natural number three. He’s doing what, you know, England have done with Joe Root. I’ve often thought you’ve had lesser players than Joe Root at number three and you’ve had your best player at number four and he looks like a natural number three to me, Shubman Gill. I thought he was really composed today, it was old-fashioned batting, he had to get in, grind out a score and then cash in in the last session," said Hussain on Sky Sports (via News18).

Gill has scored only 1,019 runs in 30 innings at No. 3 in Tests, averaging 37.74 with three centuries. He opened the batting for India in the first couple of years of his Test career and continues to do so in the white-ball formats.

#4 Jonathan Trott

Former England batter Jonathan Trott praised Shubman Gill's confident body language throughout his century on the opening day of the second England Test. The skipper battled loss of wickets at the other end and stitched crucial partnerships of 56 and 99* with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravidra Jadeja to bail India out of trouble.

"What also stood out was his body language and the way he scored his runs. His control against the English bowlers sent a message to the dressing room that he was taking charge (and) leading from the front. His intent was clear: "I'll be there, I'll be not out, and I'll resume tomorrow. I'll make sure we get into a winning position'. (It was) very impressive from such a young man — a world-class player with a bright future," said Trott on JioHotstar (via The Hindu).

Gill also joined Mohammad Azharuddin and Vijay Hazare as the only Indian captains with centuries in consecutive Tests against England.

#5 Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer praised Shubman Gill for handling the pressure of batting at No. 4 for India, considering the achievements of his predecessors. Two of India's all-time greats, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, have predominantly batted at No. 4 for India since the turn of the 21st century.

Jaffer posted on his X handle after Day 1 of the second Test:

"Being India's number 4 and Test captain comes with a different pressure altogether. Really good to see it has not affected his batting one bit, in fact it's elevated it. Well played."

Before the ongoing England series, Gill had never batted out of the top three for India in any of the three formats.

