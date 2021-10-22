Australia's T20I woes go beyond the search for a World Cup title

The timing of this year's postponed T20 World Cup has not been kind to the Australian team.

Aaron Finch's side were the no.1-ranked team leading into the T20 World Cup, which was originally supposed to be held in Australia in 2020. But they have since slumped to the no.7 spot in the lead up to the T20 World Cup 2021, which is taking place in the UAE and Oman.

After six attempts, the T20 World Cup title remains an elusive prize for the Aussies.

Australia's ongoing and complicated pursuit of T20I success

The last four editions of the T20 World Cup have been played in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. All are far from the fast and bouncy wickets housed in Australia's temperate climate.

Series losses earlier this year in the West Indies (4-1), Bangladesh (4-1) and New Zealand (3-2) didn't bode well heading into the tournament.

Australian pacer Kane Richardson.

Before anything changes, Australia will need to perform better in foreign conditions. Consistent overseas performances have eluded the current side - a pitfall former Australian player Dirk Nannes says will leave the Aussies short of success.

He told the ABC:

"I just don't see with the build-up that they've had how they can. I'd be very surprised if they got to the pointy end of the tournament. Pakistan play in the UAE all the time, India have just come off the IPL in the UAE and a lot of the West Indian players are there and are really suited to T20 cricket."

Nannes said Australia were slow to take the format seriously. He played a key role in Australia's early T20 World Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2009.

Even though the Big Bash League (BBL) has shifted to the forefront of the Australian domestic summer, international selection has often missed a beat.

Nannes explained:

"T20 cricket was almost an afterthought, 'oh, who've we got over there at the time, we've got a one day team, okay well just play the one day team in this T20 game', that was kind of the attitude that you really got from selectors. Combine that with the places where the T20 tournaments have been played, it all adds up to not quite nailing it."

The top-eight ranked sides will automatically qualify for the Super 12s in next year's T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by Australia. If the Aussies fail again, the consequences could be dire.

Australia will need to fend off strong performances from the West Indies (ninth) and Sri Lanka (10th). The Windies are the defending champions, having won the tournament the last time it was held in 2016.

ICC @ICC Australia have named their squad as they chase their first Men's T20 World Cup trophy 🏆More: bit.ly/T20AusSquad Australia have named their squad as they chase their first Men's T20 World Cup trophy 🏆More: bit.ly/T20AusSquad https://t.co/Zzcl7apKMB

Strong performances at the 2021 World Cup will help Australia earn automatic qualification for the Super 12 stage in 2022.

Positivity remains for 2021

Michael Hussey was responsible for Australia's most memorable T20 World Cup moment in 2010 when he smashed 60 off just 24 balls against Pakistan in the semi-finals to take his side over the line. Although England beat them in the final, it's the closest Australia have reached in terms of winning the trophy.

Despite their recent struggles, Hussey remains positive about the depth of Australia's current team. He said in this regard:

"I’m actually pretty optimistic about Australia’s chances. I think we’ve got a really good team, a dangerous team. If they can get their confidence up, adapt well to the conditions, then I think it’s a pretty darn good team. Hopefully, they can get on a roll."

Australia faced two strong opponents in the warm-up games - New Zealand and India. Although the Aussies beat the Kiwis, they lost to India. The Australian squad clearly possesses a plethora of individual talent.

Glenn Maxwell was a standout performer in IPL 2021, scoring six half-centuries in the tournament. He also has the second-highest T20 strike rate ever.

The middle order also houses a stack of versatility, with Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Maxwell all capable of batting from no3 to no.6. During Australia's second warm-up match against India, Maxwell was listed to bat at no.4, but Smith ended up walking out at 2-6 (2 overs).

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was also integral to the Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2021 title triumph, returning with figures of 2/29 in the final against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Marsh became a key pillar of Australia's T20I set-up during mid-year tours to Bangladesh and the West Indies.

He was the highest-run scorer (219 at 43.80 with a strike rate of 152.08) and also the highest wicket-taker (eight wickets at 9.7, economy of 6.76) against the West Indies in July.

Australia at T20 World Cups so far

2016 (Host - India): Super 10 Group Stage

2014 (Host - Bangladesh): Group Stage

2012 (Host - Sri Lanka): Semi-final

2010 (Host - West Indies): Runners-up

Also Read

2009 (Host - England): Group Stage

2007 (Host - South Africa): Semi-final

Edited by Samya Majumdar