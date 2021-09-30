IPL 2021: “I have felt good since coming here”- Glenn Maxwell on his time at RCB

Glenn Maxwell slammed his fourth fifty for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He guided his side to a seven-wicket win against the Rajasthann Royals (RR) in Dubai. The Australian all-rounder praised his new franchise, stating that he has felt good ever since joining the franchise.

One of the most sought-after T20 cricketers, Glenn Maxwell, had a torrid season with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) last year. He scored just 108 runs at an average of 15, striking at 102. Despite his indifferent form, RCB emptied INR 14.25 crore from their purse to fetch his service.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

“I have felt good since coming here, got myself into a nice routine at training and outside of training as well, I just feel like it is really clicking for me. Nice to perform in the middle, adapting to the situations in front of me.

“I don’t think it’s too different from any other franchise. It’s just what we have created as a group. It is nice to have a bunch of guys doing different things and not relying on one certain player. Everyone is chipping in, and it has been a really enjoyable group so far,” said Glenn Maxwell after his match-winning efforts against RR.

Promoted to no. 4 in the batting order, Glenn Maxwell is RCB’s highest run-getter this season, with 350 runs at an average 39, striking at 142. The Victorian also has three wickets to his name this season.

"Promoting KS Bharat isn’t an experiment": Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell slammed an unbeaten 30-ball 50 to ensure the RCB completed their chase with 17 balls to spare. He shared a 69-run stand with wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat (44) for the third wicket to ensure a convincing win.

Speaking on the team’s performance and the decision to promote KS Bharat at no. 3, the 32-year-old said:

“I thought we played really well. RR got off to an absolute flier, and to bring them back in the last 10 overs was outstanding, then we controlled the tempo of the innings and finished it off.

“I wouldn’t call it an experiment (when asked about the experiment with KS Bharat at no.3); he’s a genuine top-class batter, and the way he has gone about his innings is outstanding.”

Earlier, RR had reached 100 in 11 overs before RCB restricted them to 149. This was courtesy of brilliant spells from Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel.

Also Read

With 14 points from 11 matches, RCB are in third spot in the IPL 2021 points table and next play the Punjab Kings in Sharjah on Sunday.

Edited by Aditya Singh