×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Windies humiliated, heartbreak for Indian women and more - Cricket News Today, 9th March 2019

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
403   //    09 Mar 2019, 19:00 IST

Image result for West Indies bowled out for the second lowest total ever in T20Is

Welcome to Cricket News Today - a one-stop destination for all the significant developments from the world of cricket in each day.

It’s been a pretty hectic week with cricket going around in four different continents. South Africa have taken a 2-0 lead and are in with a chance to seal the series. Meanwhile, despite Virat Kohli’s sublime 41st ODI ton, Australia pulled one back in the five-match series. MS Dhoni has been rested for the last couple of ODIs as India look to try a few combinations ahead of the World Cup.

England have come storming back after losing the Test series and drawing the ODI series as they have sealed the T20I series with a game to go. Also, New Zealand are busy playing Bangladesh in a three-Test series and it’s the only long-form cricket going around across the globe.

Here are all the top news that made headlines in the cricketing world today.

West Indies bowled out for the second lowest total ever in T20Is 

West Indies were brilliant in the Test and ODI formats. They surprised the world as they inflicted a series win in the longest format. But what was even more surprising was the way they played the ODI series. They drew 2-2 against the world No. 1 side and that would’ve given them a massive boost ahead of the World Cup.

However, they came crashing down in the T20I series. After losing the first T20I by 4 wickets, they hit a new low as they were bundled out for a mere 45 in 11.5 overs. Chasing 183, only two batsmen made it to double figures as the entire innings lasted a mere 71 deliveries.

It was the second lowest total ever in a T20I and the lowest by a Test playing nation. Sam Billings and Joe Root scored fifties while Chris Jordan picked up four wickets for six runs.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England Cricket Indian Women's Cricket Team Chris Jordan Cricket News Today
South African star announces retirement, latest update on IPL schedule and more - Cricket News Today, 4th March 2019
RELATED STORY
India Women vs England Women, 3rd T20I: Match details, Key Players, and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India women aim for a strong start against England women
RELATED STORY
India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I: Match details, Key Players, and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India Women vs England Women 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
The triumph of Women in Blue is a paradigm shift in Indian cricket
RELATED STORY
India Women vs England Women 2019: Squads and Teams, complete list of players
RELATED STORY
India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI: Match details, Key Players, and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI : Preview & Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma out of the fourth Test, Smriti Mandhana wins the Player of the Year and more- Cricket News Today, December 31, 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th ODI
IND 153/0 (26.4 ov)
AUS
LIVE
India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
ENG-W 119/6 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 118/6 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 1 run
ENG-W VS IND-W live score
2nd Test | 09:30 PM
BAN 211/10
NZ 38/2 (11.4 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: New Zealand trail Bangladesh by 173 runs with 8 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
3rd ODI
RSA 152/2 (23.4 ov)
SL
LIVE
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
RSA VS SL live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us