Windies humiliated, heartbreak for Indian women and more - Cricket News Today, 9th March 2019

Welcome to Cricket News Today - a one-stop destination for all the significant developments from the world of cricket in each day.

It’s been a pretty hectic week with cricket going around in four different continents. South Africa have taken a 2-0 lead and are in with a chance to seal the series. Meanwhile, despite Virat Kohli’s sublime 41st ODI ton, Australia pulled one back in the five-match series. MS Dhoni has been rested for the last couple of ODIs as India look to try a few combinations ahead of the World Cup.

England have come storming back after losing the Test series and drawing the ODI series as they have sealed the T20I series with a game to go. Also, New Zealand are busy playing Bangladesh in a three-Test series and it’s the only long-form cricket going around across the globe.

Here are all the top news that made headlines in the cricketing world today.

West Indies bowled out for the second lowest total ever in T20Is

West Indies were brilliant in the Test and ODI formats. They surprised the world as they inflicted a series win in the longest format. But what was even more surprising was the way they played the ODI series. They drew 2-2 against the world No. 1 side and that would’ve given them a massive boost ahead of the World Cup.

However, they came crashing down in the T20I series. After losing the first T20I by 4 wickets, they hit a new low as they were bundled out for a mere 45 in 11.5 overs. Chasing 183, only two batsmen made it to double figures as the entire innings lasted a mere 71 deliveries.

It was the second lowest total ever in a T20I and the lowest by a Test playing nation. Sam Billings and Joe Root scored fifties while Chris Jordan picked up four wickets for six runs.