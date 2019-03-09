×
Ramprakash loses England batting coach role

167   //    09 Mar 2019, 02:14 IST
England batting coach Mark Ramprakash

England batting coach Mark Ramprakash has revealed he will not remain in his role for the Ashes.

Ramprakash was appointed to the coaching staff in 2014, but the former England, Middlesex and Surrey batsman will not be involved in the series against Australia in August and September.

"I've just been informed that I will not be involved in the Ashes series. It's been a huge privilege to support the team over the last five years." he tweeted on Friday.

"I'd like to wish all the staff and players the very best of luck for the future."

Graham Thorpe could take extra responsibility in the absence of his former team-mate Ramprakash.

England will be looking for a new head coach after the Ashes series, with Trevor Bayliss set to depart.

Bayliss' long-time number two Paul Farbrace announced last month he would step down to take up the position of sporting director at Warwickshire.

