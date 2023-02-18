Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Best playing XI of Week 1

It's been a rollicking opening week at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. While most results have been along expected lines, the odd surprises such as Sri Lanka shocking the hosts in the tournament opener have made the world sit up and watch with bated breath.

The usual suspects, Australia, England, and India, remain unbeaten as of now and are on the verge of qualifying for the semi-finals. While Sri Lanka have punched above their weight, New Zealand have struggled massively, with their net run rate taking a crater-shaped dent.

Aside from the teams, there have been a number of individual performances breathing brilliance all the way through. More often than not, they have directly translated into success for their respective teams, while even if they haven't, their brilliance cannot be understated.

On that note, we select the best playing XI from the opening week of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Openers - Alyssa Healy (wk) and Muneeba Ali

Almost non-debatable, the two top scorers so far in the Women's T20 World Cup will open the batting in the playing XI of the week. While Australia's Alyssa Healy has tallied 146 runs thus far with the help of two half-centuries, Muneeba Ali from Pakistan pulverized Ireland with the first and only hundred of the tournament to date.

Both also offer a left-right combination, apart from doubling up as wicketkeepers. Healy will take the gloves in this playing XI purely on account of more experience.

Middle order - Hayley Matthews (c), Orla Prendergast, Alice Capsey, and Richa Ghosh

West Indies might be having a tough time at the Women's T20 World Cup but their skipper Hayley Matthews has stood tall. Apart from accumulating 110 runs so far in three games, she has also contributed two wickets with her off-spin.

Ireland's prodigious all-rounder Orla Prendergast is among the top-five run-getters in the tournament, scoring 109 of them at a strike rate of 131.32. She has also picked up a wicket with her medium-pace and makes it to the playing XI of the week as the third seamer as well.

Alice Capsey has shown the way for England's cavalier batting approach, as 64 runs at a strike rate of 206.45 indicate. Her blistering 51 against the West Indies set the tone for her team to kickstart their Women's T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note.

Making it to the playing XI as the finisher is India's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh. Her unbeaten 31 was the catalyst behind their victory over Pakistan before she struck an unbeaten 44 against the West Indies in another successful chase.

Bowlers - Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Ecclestone, Nashra Sandhu, Megan Schutt, and Lea Tahuhu

Ashleigh Gardner dismantled the New Zealand batting order with a five-wicket haul to lead Australia to a thumping victory in their Women's T20 World Cup opener. While she makes it to the playing XI of the week purely on her bowling exploits, she remains a prolific all-rounder who can win games with the bat on her own.

The left-arm duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Nashra Sandhu will partner Gardner in the spin department. Both bowlers in question have bagged six wickets apiece, with Ecclestone's coming at an economy rate of 4.50 and Sandhu's at 4.12.

The pace attack is headlined by the experienced combination of Australia's Megan Schutt and New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu. Schutt currently tops the wicket-charts with seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.30 with Tahuhu accounting for six wickets at an economy rate of 7.54.

Best playing XI from Week 1 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Alyssa Healy (wk), Muneeba Ali, Hayley Matthews (c), Orla Prendergast, Alice Capsey, Richa Ghosh, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Ecclestone, Nashra Sandhu, Megan Schutt, and Lea Tahuhu.

Which other player would you have in your best playing XI from Week 1 of the Women's T20 World Cup? Let us know below in the comments section!

