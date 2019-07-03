World Cup 2019: 5 best hat-tricks in World Cup history

Siddharth Arjun

Shami and Boult picked up impressive hat-tricks in this World Cup

After many one-sided games in the first two weeks of World Cup 2019, the tournament had an excellent third week as games went down to the wire. The World Cup 2019 was expected to produce runs at every ground but it hasn't been the case. But the bowlers have called the shots with West Indies' short ball strategy troubling the likes of Australia and Pakistan.

Sri Lanka stunned pre-tournament favourites England by defending a below-par total of 232. Afghanistan gave India a run for their money as they came very close to beat Virat Kohli's side. Although the pitch was aiding the bowlers, the bowling unit stepped up to compensate a rare batting failure from their colleagues with Mohammed Shami picking up a hat-trick in the final over to seal the deal.

New Zealand has produced two thrilling contests against South Africa and West Indies. After Shami, Trent Boult became the second bowler to take a hat-trick in this WC, as his three toe-crushing yorkers earned him a name in the honours board at the Lord's.

Let's look back at five of the most impressive hattricks in the history of the World Cup.

#5 Chetan Sharma - India Vs New Zealand - 1987 WC

Chetan Sharma picked up the first-ever hat-trick

India's Chetan Sharma was the first player ever to pick a hat-trick in World Cup cricket. The Haryana pacer was doubtful for the quadrennial event with a broken thumb. But captain Kapil Dev insisted the BCCI to pick him in the squad.

Sharma repaid the faith with a hat-trick in the game against New Zealand. His first scalp was Ken Rutherford when his in-swinger hit the middle stump. The fast bowler bowled two straighter ones which disturbed the stumps of Ian Smith and Ewen Chatfield.

His spell restricted NZ to 221 which India chased with 18 overs to spare. India topped the group and qualified for the semi-finals while the Blackcaps were knocked out.

