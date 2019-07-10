World Cup 2019: 5 players of non-English origin representing England at the tournament

Suyambu Lingam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 517 // 10 Jul 2019, 22:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England's squad for this year's World Cup

We are two games away from crowning the winner of the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup. After 45 league matches, we reached the semi-finals with four high-quality teams – India, Australia, England, and New Zealand.

The first semi-final between India and New Zealand will arguably go down as one of the best matches in the history of the World Cup semi-finals. After clinching a nail-biting win against India, New Zealand will head into the final with full of confidence. New Zealand’s opponent for the final will be declared today with the second semi-final contest between Australia and England.

England has a long history of players from other countries representing their national cricket team. Ahead of their semi-final match, let us look at five players of non-English origin who are currently a part of this year’s England World Cup squad.

#5 Tom Curran

Tom Curran

Tom Curran is one among the young, exciting pacers in the England cricket team. Along with Tom, his brother, Sam Curran, is also the latest young sensation in the International arena. Ben Curran, who is also a brother of Tom, is an upcoming talent in the county cricket. Kevin Curran, the former Zimbabwe cricketer, is the father of the three Curran brothers.

Born in Cape Town, Tom spent his early days in the Cape Province. After getting impressed by Tom’s school cricket skills, Ian Greig, the former Surrey skipper, invited Tom to play second XI cricket for Surrey in 2012. The rest is history as Tom created a name for himself in domestic cricket.

He made his International debut for England in a T20I against South Africa in 2017. Soon, he made his debut in the other formats too in that same year. Though Tom is a part of England’s World Cup squad, he is yet to play a game in this World Cup.

1 / 5 NEXT