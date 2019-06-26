World Cup 2019: Are England going down the South Africa road?

England are going through a crisis midway through the World Cup

South Africa have a very saddening record in ICC events. They always start as favourites, sometimes even overwhelming favourites. Then they reach the knock-outs, and somehow manage to choke and lose - either in the quarterfinals or semifinals.

For instance, the previous two editions of the World Cup started with South Africa as one of the front-runners. However, they could not cross the quarterfinals in 2011 and the semifinals in 2015. What's also interesting is that on both occasions, the team that knocked them out was New Zealand.

This year South Africa was not that strong a team to be called favourites; it was England who started as overwhelming favourites. But the hosts are in a bit of trouble now to say the least.

England were defeated by comparatively weaker teams in both 2011 and 2015. The same story has been repeated this year too, with England going down against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. This has not only dented their confidence but also their chances of advancing to the final four.

England have now lost two on the trot, one against Sri Lanka and the other against Australia. Just when the team needed to fire and on top of their game, they seem to have run out of bullets.

England have two league games remaining, but they are against teams who are currently on a roll. The hosts will next face India, who are yet to lose a game. And after that, England locks horns with New Zealand.

If England lose both, then they will most likely not qualify for the semifinals.

England 's loss against Sri Lanka has been the upset of the tournament so far

The way England are playing currently is very similar to South Africa in the previous seasons. It seems as if the burden of being the favourites is pulling them down.

The other day against Australia, England had a batting collapse which cost them the game by 64 runs. Also, they are not reading the pitch too well; on a tricky surface at Lord's, England invited Australia to put runs on the board, and Australia got off to a flier.

England have been better off when they have batted first. But despite knowing that they are not that good at chasing, they won the toss and chose to bowl against Australia. That was a bit surprising, and many believe England lost the match there itself.

Just like South Africa, England also seem to be choking. Their tendency to crumble under pressure is starkly reminiscent of South Africa's collapses from past World Cups, and an indication that they aren't quite equipped to bring their best to the big stage.

If they keep playing in this fashion, there is no way the cup is going to stay in England. The hosts need to rethink their strategies and put aside the thought of the 'favorites' tag if they wish to qualify for the semis.