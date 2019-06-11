×
World Cup 2019: BCCI provides an update on Shikhar Dhawan's injury

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
1.80K   //    11 Jun 2019, 22:41 IST

Shikhar Dhawan's injury is a big blow to the Indian Team
Shikhar Dhawan's injury is a big blow to the Indian Team

What's the story?

BCCI has given an update regarding Shikhar Dhawan's injury after the left-handed opener was confirmed to have suffered a hairline fracture in the game against Australia.

In case you didn't know...

Shikhar Dhawan's 117 run-knock of 109 balls was crucial to India's convincing victory against Australia in the team's second game of the ongoing World Cup. However, the opener suffered an injury to his thumb during the innings and hence, did not take the field in the 2nd innings.

However, the report on Dhawan's injury today suggested that the player has suffered a hairline fracture.

The heart of the matter

After the news about Shikhar's injury was out, there were multiple theories going on regarding the opener's availability for the rest of the World Cup. Putting all the rumors to rest, BCCI has published an official announcement today.

Shikar Dhawan will remain with the squad in England and his thumb would be monitored over the next few days. The opener would be given a chance to regain full fitness and hence, a replacement is yet to be announced.

However, Shikhar is certain to miss India's next two matches. India takes on New Zealand on June 13th and arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16th. After the game against Pakistan, India plays Afghanistan on June 22nd.

What's next?

Shikhar Dhawan's match-winning performance against Australia means that India will miss the services of the stylish left-hander for the next few weeks. KL Rahul is likely to replace Shikhar Dhawan at the top while it is interesting to see which player will come into the squad in place of the injured opener.

Having won the first two games of the World Cup, India will now take on New Zealand on June 13th. Both teams are yet to lose a match in the competition and hence, a closely contested game could be on the cards.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan KL Rahul
Contact Us