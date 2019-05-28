World Cup 2019: Breaking down Team India's past performances at World Cup venues

New Zealand v India - ODI Game 2

The Men in Blue will enter the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup as one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Indian cricket fans are optimistic of their side's chances of winning the tournament and considering their squad's quality, the dream might come true this summer.

India has had a pleasant history in England as they have previously won 2 major ICC trophies on English soil. The 1983 World Cup is still fondly remembered by the ardent supporters of Indian Cricket team as it was the first time when India lifted the World Cup. The second instance of India's glorious cup history on English soil came in 2013 when MS Dhoni led his side to ICC Champions Trophy success against the hosts England in the final.

Taking a deeper look into India's record on English soil tells that the Men in Blue have played many matches in England and hold a mixed kind of record throughout the nation. While there are some grounds where India have been dominant, there are also a few stadiums where the men in blue have struggled. With the World Cup set to commence on 30th May, here is a little analysis of India's record at respective grounds as to where they have struggled and where they hold a strong record.

Holds a great record - Edgbaston, Birmingham

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

Of all the English grounds, Edgbaston is the luckiest one for Team India as they have won 7 out 10 fixtures they've played here. India's recent memories from this groud are utterly pleasant as they won both their matches on this ground back in 2017 at ICC Champions Trophy.

India first got the better of bitter rivals, Pakistan by a humongous margin of 124 runs before prevailing over Bangladesh in the semifinals by 9 wickets. The Men in Blue will look to draw some inspiration from their marvellous record at Edgbaston and carry on their tremendous run on this famous ground.

It was at Edgbaston where Mahendra Singh Dhoni led India to ICC Champions Trophy success in 2013.

India's World Cup opponents at Edgbaston: England, Bangladesh, Possible Semifinal

Have Struggled - Headingley, Leeds

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Team India hasn't enjoyed much success at the Headingley cricket stadium located in Leeds. The Men in Blue have won just 3 times out of the 9 matches they've played on this ground as they've ended on the losing side on the remaining 6.

India last played here in 2018 when they were beaten handsomely by England as the hosts claimed the win by 8 wickets, a match which helped England claim the ODI series.

India's World Cup opponents at Headingley: Sri Lanka

