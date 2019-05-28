×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Breaking down Team India's past performances at World Cup venues

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
68   //    28 May 2019, 10:55 IST

New Zealand v India - ODI Game 2
New Zealand v India - ODI Game 2

The Men in Blue will enter the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup as one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Indian cricket fans are optimistic of their side's chances of winning the tournament and considering their squad's quality, the dream might come true this summer.

India has had a pleasant history in England as they have previously won 2 major ICC trophies on English soil. The 1983 World Cup is still fondly remembered by the ardent supporters of Indian Cricket team as it was the first time when India lifted the World Cup. The second instance of India's glorious cup history on English soil came in 2013 when MS Dhoni led his side to ICC Champions Trophy success against the hosts England in the final.

Taking a deeper look into India's record on English soil tells that the Men in Blue have played many matches in England and hold a mixed kind of record throughout the nation. While there are some grounds where India have been dominant, there are also a few stadiums where the men in blue have struggled. With the World Cup set to commence on 30th May, here is a little analysis of India's record at respective grounds as to where they have struggled and where they hold a strong record.

Holds a great record - Edgbaston, Birmingham

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

Of all the English grounds, Edgbaston is the luckiest one for Team India as they have won 7 out 10 fixtures they've played here. India's recent memories from this groud are utterly pleasant as they won both their matches on this ground back in 2017 at ICC Champions Trophy.

India first got the better of bitter rivals, Pakistan by a humongous margin of 124 runs before prevailing over Bangladesh in the semifinals by 9 wickets. The Men in Blue will look to draw some inspiration from their marvellous record at Edgbaston and carry on their tremendous run on this famous ground.

It was at Edgbaston where Mahendra Singh Dhoni led India to ICC Champions Trophy success in 2013.

India's World Cup opponents at Edgbaston: England, Bangladesh, Possible Semifinal

Have Struggled - Headingley, Leeds

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Advertisement

Team India hasn't enjoyed much success at the Headingley cricket stadium located in Leeds. The Men in Blue have won just 3 times out of the 9 matches they've played on this ground as they've ended on the losing side on the remaining 6.

India last played here in 2018 when they were beaten handsomely by England as the hosts claimed the win by 8 wickets, a match which helped England claim the ODI series.

India's World Cup opponents at Headingley: Sri Lanka

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 4 teams likely to breach the first 500 run total in ODIs
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 bold predictions for the showpiece event 
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup Stats: Centuries on World Cup debut
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: The X-Factor for each  team in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Indian Cricket Team might wear orange jersey in World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 5 Nations who have won the most number of World Cup matches
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Probable first choice XI for all teams
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India on the charge and the other front-runners
RELATED STORY
All about the coaches of World Cup participating nations
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Predicting the fate of all the teams in the tournament using AI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us