World Cup 2019: Buttler is the new Dhoni of world cricket, says Justin Langer

Jos Buttler and MS Dhoni

What's the story?

Australian head coach Justin Langer believes English wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler is the new MS Dhoni of the world cricket. He is also eagerly waiting for his side to face the arch-rivals England this Tuesday.

The context

Dhoni has long been known for his incredible finishing ability. The former Indian captain has finished a lot of games for India on a winning note. A lot of those wins have come in last over, which has tagged him one of the best finishers in the international cricket history.

The heart of the matter

Langer heaped praise on the English team and Buttler but also remarked that he hopes that Buttler will score a duck against them on Tuesday.

Jos is an unbelievable player. I love watching him bat. He is the new Dhoni of world cricket. I hope he gets a duck in this game obviously, but I saw him at Somerset and he is an unbelievable athlete and an incredible finisher.

He also feels that England deserves to be at the top in ODI ranking and the loss against Sri Lanka won't really impact them.

They are the best team in the world. Just look at their team, nothing has changed in a week. I can't wait for Tuesday - England at Lord's, World Cup. That is what we are thinking about.

Buttler is clearly the biggest match winner currently in England's set up. He has the ability to clear the boundary with ease as well as bat with the lower order. It makes him incredibly dangerous especially during the final part of the innings. He is only the second cricketer after Shahid Afridi to smash more than one ODI century with less than 50-balls.

What's next?

Australia is set to play against England this Tuesday at Lord's Cricket Ground. While a win will further solidify Australia's chances to reach the semi-final, England will be under pressure to win this match after suffering their second loss of the tournament, against Sri Lanka.