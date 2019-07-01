×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Decoding the ‘Shami zone’ in Birmingham

Bagawati Prasad
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Feature
304   //    01 Jul 2019, 18:48 IST

Mohammed Shami took five wickets in Birmingham
Mohammed Shami took five wickets in Birmingham

Birmingham: Legendary Wasim Akram often uses the phrase: “This guy runs in every single ball.” That’s what bowlers do right? They run in and bowl. But what’s with this “running in every single ball”? 

There is a lot of difference between running into bowl and running in with purpose and bowling. Ever since his comeback into the Indian limited-overs side, Mohammed Shami has been running in with a lot of purpose and with a precise plan. 

Shami warmed the bench for four games (including the rain washout against New Zealand) in the World Cup. He got his due and three matches down the line he has 13 wickets to his tally including a hat-trick and a fifer! 

5/69 in 10 overs – these are Shami’s figures against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in a game which India lost by 31 runs. Usually, when a pacer claims a fifer in ODI cricket, he either rips through the opposition batting on a lively pitch or picks one or two wickets with the new ball and then takes a few at the slog overs when batsmen are trying to get on with the game. Rather, that’s generally the pattern.

Let’s decode the ‘Shami zone’ in Birmingham: 

First spell: 4-0-22-0; Second spell: 3-1-3-2; Third spell: 3-0-44-3

It was a cold morning in Birmingham and Shami was letting the England openers know that he was the bowler with a hat-trick under his belt in the World Cup. Twice, he could well have had Jonny Bairstow bowled off the inside edge with the ball moving back sharply off the pitch but it ended up costing Shami and India eight runs.

Shami celebrates after taking a wicket against England
Shami celebrates after taking a wicket against England

One could feel Shami’s deliveries whizzing past the batsmen with more pace and carry than what the speed gun actually showed. The seam presentation was such that it even foxed Dhoni. On one such instance, the seam was pointing towards the first slip as it went past Jason Roy’s bat and as the ball was about to shake hands with Dhoni, it just moved towards the other side catching Dhoni on the wrong foot. 

Advertisement

Shami was unfortunate not to pick wickets in his first spell but credit to captain Virat Kohli for using his pace bowlers brilliantly despite the onslaught carried out by Roy and Bairstow against his major strike weapons Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. 

Let’s go back to the “running in” theory. After the third ball of the 34th over when Shami was running in, Sanjay Manjrekar on air, said, “He’s running in and that’s good to see” 

Shami eventually ended up bowling a well-directed bouncer targetted across Eoin Morgan and induced a top-edge to deep fine-leg fielder Kedar Jadhav. 

Overs 30-40 witnessed 43 runs with India taking two crucial wickets and Shami’s figures during that spell read 3-1-3-2! Shami was a different bowler the moment Shami dismissed an attacking Bairstow after frustrating him by not feeding boundary balls. There was a period where Shami had conceded just 5 runs in 25 balls and claimed three wickets. 

With Kohli opting to bowl five overs of Jasprit Bumrah in the last 10 overs, England batsmen had to target Shami, who was India’s wicket-taking option at the death with batsmen preferring to see off ‘Boom Boom’ Bumrah.

Bumrah has been exceptional for India at the death overs
Bumrah has been exceptional for India at the death overs

Shami conceded 44 runs in his last three overs and claimed 3 wickets - a wicket in each over. Shami did employ the bouncer plan against Jos Buttler, got some stick, but eventually ended up dismissing Buttler with the same dose in the same over.   

Shami dismissed Chris Woakes with another angled-bouncer targetted at the batsman but Big Ben Stokes took on the shorter boundary and spoiled Shami’s figures. 

Maybe, on a lighter note, Shami shouldn’t have dismissed Joe Root, who seemed to be the most gentle of England batsmen on the pitch with the bat in hand on the day! Post Root’s dismissal, Buttler and Stokes took on Shami. Probably, the Indian pacer could have ensured he didn't feed Buttler and Stokes a few bad balls but then that's what Shami is all about, a wicket-taker when he is on song and expensive like a leg-spinner when he misses his mark.

Had it not been for Shami’s exceptional three-over spell from overs 30-40, England could well have posted a score closer to 400 or more than that. Kohli was on the ball when it came down to rotating his two frontline pacers - Shami and Bumrah - right throughout the contest. Guess, Kohli needed three frontline pacers, but that’s for another story. 

On any day, one would certainly be happy with a five-for even after conceding 69 runs but more than that Shami “running in with the ball” right throughout his spell is the critical part for India going forward in the World Cup.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Jasprit Bumrah
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Three reasons why India will defeat England 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs India match preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs India - 3 key battles that you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets after England Vs India match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Ideal playing XI for India against England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 38, England v India: Why India will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Weather forecast at Edgbaston, Birmingham for India v England clash on Sunday
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England beat India by 31 runs
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The opposition strengths that England need to be wary of in their next 3 matches
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 38, India vs England - India's predicted playing XI and key players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Yesterday
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 49/2 (11.3 ov)
LIVE
West Indies need 290 runs to won from 38.3 overs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us