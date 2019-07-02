World Cup 2019: Dhananjaya de Silva confident of Sri Lanka's chances against India

Sri Lanka had defeated India in Champions Trophy 2017

What's the story?

Sri Lanka have already been knocked out of the 2019 World Cup but they still have one match left against India. Sri Lankan all-rounder, Dhananjaya de Silva is confident that the Islanders will give the Men in Blue a run for their money.

In case you didn't know...

Sri Lanka's 2019 World Cup campaign has been full of ups and downs. They kicked off their tournament with a 10-wicket crushing at the hands of New Zealand. However, the Lankan Lions scripted a magnificent comeback in the World Cup by upsetting tournament favorites England in a league match. They threw the tournament wide open with that win but a heartbreaking loss to South Africa closed the doors for Dimuth Karunaratne's men.

On the other hand, India had not lost a single match until the game against England last Sunday. Virat Kohli's men have almost sealed their semifinal berth and are sitting comfortably at the second position on the points table.

The heart of the matter

After their win over the mighty West Indies team, Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva expressed his views over his team's next game versus India. He said -

"We have done well against India in other ICC tournaments and we have just beaten West Indies so if we can take that confidence and momentum into the next game then we can beat India again."

Sri Lanka had defeated India in the group stage of the 2017 Champions Trophy as well as the final of the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup. Also, they have a 4-3 World Cup head-to-head record against India.

What's next?

Sri Lanka will battle team India this Saturday in Leeds. India might look to experiment with the team and if this upsets their rhythm, Sri Lanka have a good chance of snatching a victory in their last game of the World Cup.