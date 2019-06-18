×
World Cup 2019: England and Eoin Morgan break record for most sixes in an ODI innings

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
News
412   //    18 Jun 2019, 19:21 IST

England v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

England's skipper Eoin Morgan smashed the record for 'Most sixes in an ODI match' with 17 sixes in his 148-run knock against Afghanistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday in the World Cup.

Morgan came in during the 30th over and started to go big right from the word go. He was especially harsh on Rashid Khan with 7 of his 17 sixes coming against the leg spinner. These 17 sixes also helped Morgan cross the 200 sixes mark in ODI cricket. This places him at the 6th position for most sixes by a batsman in ODI cricket.

The previous record for most sixes in a single ODI innings was held by three batsmen-Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle. All three had hit 16 sixes in a single ODI innings. Morgan also scored the 4th fastest World Cup century off just 57 balls. The record for the fastest hundred in World Cup history is held by Kevin O'Brien who scored his century off just 50 balls. Incidentally, O'Brien scored his hundred against England in a brilliant run chase at Bangalore in the 2011 World Cup. This hundred was Morgan's 13th in ODI cricket and also his 1st in World Cups.

Overall as a team, England also broke the record for most sixes in an innings with 25 sixes. England started off their innings in a very conservative way. The team's score was only 164 after 30 overs. However, the fact that England had only lost 2 wickets became an advantage for the team as Morgan, Root and Moeen Ali combined to score 233 runs in the last 20 overs. Only Mujeeb Ur Rehman (10-0-44-0) and Gulbadin Naib (10-0-68-3) escaped from England's harsh treatment. Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan went on to concede the most runs conceded by a bowler in an ODI World Cup and the 3rd most runs conceded in overall ODI history.

Make your cricket team on Howzat & win real cash


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Eoin Morgan ODI Cricket
