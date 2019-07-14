×
World Cup 2019: England and New Zealand Combined XI

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
66   //    14 Jul 2019, 13:46 IST

England v Afghanistan – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm-Up
England v Afghanistan – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm-Up

It all started on 30th May when England squared off against South Africa to cut the ribbon and commence ICC World Cup 2019. Thereon cricket enthusiasts have been treated with utmost drama that has come with the quadrennial competition.

Numerous classics, loads of surprises and ultimate portrayal of dedication has been witnessed at the World Cup stage in England and it is fair to say that the tournament didn't fail to mesmerize us!

Ardent followers of ICC World Cup have cherished the joy ride as after enjoying high octane action for more than a month, we now have the two finalists who will compete for the biggest prize in the world of cricket- the World Cup trophy!

England and New Zealand have managed to reach the final and will look to make history at Lord's come July 14th.

Both giants of international cricket have never won the World Cup which makes this clash all the more mouth-watering! Without further ado, it's time to compile a combined 11 from the two finalists to give the cricket fanatics yet another reason to churn their brain cells before the mega finale.

Openers: Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow

Jason Roy
Jason Roy

There is little to argue about these two gentlemen's brilliance and it won't be wrong to say that England's run at 2019 ICC World Cup has been immensely influenced by their star opening duo.

Jason Roy is fortunate to have made a return to the side following a hamstring injury which occurred during England's group stage clash against West Indies. The hosts suffered 2 consecutive losses to Sri Lanka and Australia in Roy's absence and were on the brink of elimination.

Roy's return has been a major boost to England as the dynamic opener's stunning form has helped them reach the final of a Cricket World Cup for the first time since 1992.

Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow

Jason Roy's partner at the top, Jonny Bairstow has had a spectacular World Cup and with 496 runs to his name, it doesn't need much explanation to the fact that Jonny Bairstow has been utterly magnificent.

England embarked their World Cup journey as overwhelming favourites courtesy of their star opening pair's prolific record. Jonny Bairstow scored two impressive 100s against India and New Zealand respectively to help England cruise to the last 4!

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Jason Roy
