World Cup 2019: England beat India by 31 runs

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
67   //    30 Jun 2019, 23:56 IST

England v India
England v India

England beat India by 31 runs to hand their first defeat of the ICC World Cup 2019 played at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided bat first. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow provided a steady start with good attacking stroke play. At the end of 10 overs, both openers took them to 47 for 0.

After the power play overs, Roy and Bairstow started attacking the Indian spinners. Bairstow reached his fifty off 56 balls while Jason Roy completed his fifty off 41 balls. Both played with positive intent and never allowed the Indian bowlers to settle. Kuldeep Yadav got the breakthrough dismissing Roy, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Ravindra Jadeja. Roy and Bairstow added 160 runs off 22.1 overs.

After the dismissal of Roy, Indian bowlers restricted the run flow. Bairstow reached his century off 90 balls. Mohammed Shami dismissed the dangerous Bairstow for 111. Shami struck again by getting England captain Eoin Morgan for just one.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root added 70 runs for the 4th wicket. Stokes reached his fifty off 38 balls and showed his class with some brilliant batting. Jos Buttler came to the crease to score a quick-fire 20 off 8 balls. England posted a massive total of 337 for 7 in 50 overs.

Chasing down the target of 338 runs to win, KL Rahul was dismissed for 0. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played with caution to take them to 28 for 1 in 10 overs.

After the power play overs, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continued to build a good partnership. Kohli reached his fifty off 59 balls while Rohit Sharma completed his milestone off 65 balls.

Liam Plunkett got the breakthrough dismissing Virat Kohli for 66 runs. Kohli and Rohit Sharma added 138 runs for the 2nd wicket. Rohit reached his 3rd century of World Cup 2019 off 106 balls. Soon after, Chris Woakes dismissed Rohit for 102. Rohit and Rishabh Pant added 52 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Hardik Pandya came to the crease and played some brilliant strokes. Pant was brilliantly caught by Woakes, which brought Dhoni to the crease. Pandya and MS Dhoni played well but was not able to score enough boundaries. In the end, India lost the game by 31 runs.

Brief score: England 337 for 7 in 50 overs (Bairstow 111, Ben Stokes 79, Roy 66, Mohammad Shami 5/69) beat India 306 for 5 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 102, Kohli 66, Pandya 45, Dhoni 42*, Liam Plunkett 3/55) by 31 runs.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
