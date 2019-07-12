World Cup 2019: England's Jason Roy fined 30% match fee for dissent, won't miss finals against New Zealand

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 79 // 12 Jul 2019, 02:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia v England - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final

What's the story?

England's opening batsmen Jason Roy was fined 30% of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to the reaction to his dismissal against Australia in the second semi-final of the 2019 World Cup at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

However, the good news for England and their fans is that he will not miss the all-imporant World Cup finals against New Zealand.

In case you didn't know...

This incident happened during the 19th over when both Jason Roy and England were coasting along to a convincing win against arch-rivals Australia. Roy, who was batting on 85, was given out by Kumar Dharmasena in a controversial fashion. The opening batsman looked to pull a short delivery from Pat Cummins but he missed in trying to do so.

However, the umpire Dharmasena who was about to say 'Not Out' suddenly changed his decision and gave Roy out amidst relentless appealing from the Australian team. Roy was shocked at the decision and was seen having a heated exchange with both the on-field umpires. He was also handicapped by the fact that England had no reviews left for this situation.

It was rather unfortunate for Jason Roy to get out in that fashion as he would have fancied a hundred and also a chance to be there at the end when England scored the winning runs

The heart of the matter

While Jason Roy's agony and disappointment was understandable, he was going to receive some punishment for his reaction. Even though many thought Roy could be banned for the next game, the right-handed opening batsmen got away with a 30% fine to his match fee and two demerit points.

After including a previous demerit point, Roy now has three demerit points in total. Considering only four demerit points would see a player getting suspended for one Test or two ODIs or two T20s, Roy would be able to take the field against New Zealand in the World Cup final on July 14th, Sunday.

What's next?

England would heave a huge sigh of relief after hearing this news considering how pivotal Jason Roy is to the team's fortunes. When Roy missed three games in the middle of the tournament due to injury, England found it difficult to fill in his huge shoes.

With Roy's place in the side safe and sound, England will be raring to take the field against New Zealand at the Home of Cricket in a couple of days time.