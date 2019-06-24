World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
The stage is set for the oldest rivalry in cricket to be re-ignited as England locks horns with Australia tomorrow at the Mecca of cricket, Lord’s. Having suffered a shock loss to Sri Lanka in their previous encounter, the hosts would be eyeing to land a counter-punch against the Kangaroos.
Meanwhile, Australia have been one of the most dominant forces in the World Cup 2019. With Aaron Finch at the helm, the reigning champions will be hoping to continue their winning ways when they take on their arch-rivals.
England and Eoin Morgan find themselves precariously placed in the points table as they have to win two out of their remaining three games to advance. That adds even more spice to this game than usual.
Match details
Date: Tuesday, 25th June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Lord’s, London
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 238
Avg 2nd Innings score: 217
Highest Total: 334/4 (60 Ov) by ENG vs IND
Lowest Total: 107/10 (32.1 Ov) by RSA vs ENG
Highest Chased: 326/8 (49.3 Ov) by IND vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 204/5 (50 Ov) by PAK vs ENG
Head-to-head record
Total: 147
England: 61
Australia: 81
Tied: 2
N/R: 3
Head-to-Head at World Cup
Total: 7
England: 2
Australia: 5
Team news
England
- James Vince will keep his place at the top of the order.
- Liam Plunkett could make a comeback, replacing Mark Wood.
Australia
Australia are expected to go ahead with an unchanged starting lineup.
Squads
England
Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Australia
Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Key players
England
- Joe Root
- Jos Buttler
- Jofra Archer
Australia
- David Warner
- Glenn Maxwell
- Mitchell Starc
Probable playing XI
England
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood / Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
Australia
David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile