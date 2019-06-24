×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
150   //    24 Jun 2019, 15:05 IST

Jos Buttler's performance will be pivotal for England's success in this World Cup
Jos Buttler's performance will be pivotal for England's success in this World Cup

The stage is set for the oldest rivalry in cricket to be re-ignited as England locks horns with Australia tomorrow at the Mecca of cricket, Lord’s. Having suffered a shock loss to Sri Lanka in their previous encounter, the hosts would be eyeing to land a counter-punch against the Kangaroos.

Meanwhile, Australia have been one of the most dominant forces in the World Cup 2019. With Aaron Finch at the helm, the reigning champions will be hoping to continue their winning ways when they take on their arch-rivals.

England and Eoin Morgan find themselves precariously placed in the points table as they have to win two out of their remaining three games to advance. That adds even more spice to this game than usual.

Match details

Date: Tuesday, 25th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Advertisement

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 238

Avg 2nd Innings score: 217

Highest Total: 334/4 (60 Ov) by ENG vs IND

Lowest Total: 107/10 (32.1 Ov) by RSA vs ENG

Highest Chased: 326/8 (49.3 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 204/5 (50 Ov) by PAK vs ENG

Head-to-head record

Total: 147

England: 61

Australia: 81

Tied: 2

N/R: 3

Head-to-Head at World Cup

Total: 7

England: 2

Australia: 5

Team news

England

- James Vince will keep his place at the top of the order.

- Liam Plunkett could make a comeback, replacing Mark Wood.

Australia

Australia are expected to go ahead with an unchanged starting lineup. 

Squads

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Key players

England

- Joe Root

- Jos Buttler

- Jofra Archer

Australia

- David Warner

- Glenn Maxwell

- Mitchell Starc

Probable playing XI

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood / Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Eoin Morgan Aaron Finch
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Australia warm-up match details, venue stats, team news, and key players
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019 Warm-ups, England vs Australia: Preview, Head-to-head stats, Key Players and Squads
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs Sri Lanka: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Australia Vs Bangladesh- Predicted Playing XI and Key Players for Australia
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa-Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 24, England vs Afghanistan: Preview, weather report, head-to-head stats and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 12, England vs Bangladesh, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England Vs Australia Warm-Up Match: Key Battles To Look For Out
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 14, India vs Australia, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Yesterday
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31
BAN 101/2 (20.4 ov)
AFG
LIVE
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us