World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Jos Buttler's performance will be pivotal for England's success in this World Cup

The stage is set for the oldest rivalry in cricket to be re-ignited as England locks horns with Australia tomorrow at the Mecca of cricket, Lord’s. Having suffered a shock loss to Sri Lanka in their previous encounter, the hosts would be eyeing to land a counter-punch against the Kangaroos.

Meanwhile, Australia have been one of the most dominant forces in the World Cup 2019. With Aaron Finch at the helm, the reigning champions will be hoping to continue their winning ways when they take on their arch-rivals.

England and Eoin Morgan find themselves precariously placed in the points table as they have to win two out of their remaining three games to advance. That adds even more spice to this game than usual.

Match details

Date: Tuesday, 25th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 238

Avg 2nd Innings score: 217

Highest Total: 334/4 (60 Ov) by ENG vs IND

Lowest Total: 107/10 (32.1 Ov) by RSA vs ENG

Highest Chased: 326/8 (49.3 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 204/5 (50 Ov) by PAK vs ENG

Head-to-head record

Total: 147

England: 61

Australia: 81

Tied: 2

N/R: 3

Head-to-Head at World Cup

Total: 7

England: 2

Australia: 5

Team news

England

- James Vince will keep his place at the top of the order.

- Liam Plunkett could make a comeback, replacing Mark Wood.

Australia

Australia are expected to go ahead with an unchanged starting lineup.

Squads

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Key players

England

- Joe Root

- Jos Buttler

- Jofra Archer

Australia

- David Warner

- Glenn Maxwell

- Mitchell Starc

Probable playing XI

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood / Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile