World Cup 2019: England vs New Zealand, Match Preview

Eoin Morgan & Kane Williamson

In a pivotal fixture of the ongoing 2019 ICC World Cup, England are set to host New Zealand at the Riverside Ground in a must-win encounter for the Eoin Morgan-led side.

The home side will be beaming with confidence after defeating India but England have to emerge victorious in this fixture if they are to stay alive in this tournament. With another win under their belt, England will seal a semi-final spot in the ongoing World Cup.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have played some awful cricket in the past few fixtures. Having lost two games on the trot, the Blackcaps would be eyeing to claim a win that will be enough to book them a spot in the semi-finals.

Match Details

Date: Tuesday, 3rd July 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 246

Avg 2nd Innings score: 189

Highest Total: 338/6 (50 Ov) by SL vs WI

Lowest Total: 99/10 (26.1 Ov) by ENG vs SL

Highest Chased: 314/4 (44.4 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Lowest Defended: 274/6 (41 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played: 89

Won by England: 40

Won by New Zealand: 43

Tied: 02

N/R: 04

Head-to-Head at World Cup

Matches Played: 08

Won by England: 03

Won by New Zealand: 05

Team News

England

Jason Roy will keep his place top of the order.

Mark Wood can make way for Moeen Ali in the starting lineup.

New Zealand

Tom Blundell might make his World Cup debut against Pakistan, replacing Tom Latham to provide some firepower in the middle order.

Matt Henry can make a comeback in the playing XI for the Blackcaps.

Squads

England

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Key Players

England

Joe Root

Jos Butler

Jofra Archer

New Zealand

Kane Williamson

Ross Taylor

Trent Boult