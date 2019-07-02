World Cup 2019: England vs New Zealand, Match Preview
In a pivotal fixture of the ongoing 2019 ICC World Cup, England are set to host New Zealand at the Riverside Ground in a must-win encounter for the Eoin Morgan-led side.
The home side will be beaming with confidence after defeating India but England have to emerge victorious in this fixture if they are to stay alive in this tournament. With another win under their belt, England will seal a semi-final spot in the ongoing World Cup.
Meanwhile, New Zealand have played some awful cricket in the past few fixtures. Having lost two games on the trot, the Blackcaps would be eyeing to claim a win that will be enough to book them a spot in the semi-finals.
Match Details
Date: Tuesday, 3rd July 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 246
Avg 2nd Innings score: 189
Highest Total: 338/6 (50 Ov) by SL vs WI
Lowest Total: 99/10 (26.1 Ov) by ENG vs SL
Highest Chased: 314/4 (44.4 Ov) by ENG vs AUS
Lowest Defended: 274/6 (41 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Head-to-Head Records
Matches Played: 89
Won by England: 40
Won by New Zealand: 43
Tied: 02
N/R: 04
Head-to-Head at World Cup
Matches Played: 08
Won by England: 03
Won by New Zealand: 05
Team News
England
- Jason Roy will keep his place top of the order.
- Mark Wood can make way for Moeen Ali in the starting lineup.
New Zealand
- Tom Blundell might make his World Cup debut against Pakistan, replacing Tom Latham to provide some firepower in the middle order.
- Matt Henry can make a comeback in the playing XI for the Blackcaps.
Squads
England
Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
New Zealand
Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
Key Players
England
- Joe Root
- Jos Butler
- Jofra Archer
New Zealand
- Kane Williamson
- Ross Taylor
- Trent Boult