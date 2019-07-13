World Cup 2019 Final: New Zealand vs England, Why England will win the match

Australia v England - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final

The hosts of ICC World Cup 2019, England are just one win away from fulfilling their age-old dream of winning the Cricket World Cup. Despite being the birthplace of the sport, the Englishmen have never been successful in capturing the coveted World Cup trophy. They have played the final thrice in the past but have faltered against West Indies in 1979, Australia in 1987 and Pakistan in 1992.

This year the build-up to England’s success has been different. Eoin Morgan’s men have shown character after being knocked out of the 2015 World Cup in the first round. They have played an aggressive brand of cricket and set an example for other ODI nations of the world. With the iconic Lord’s stadium set to host the 2019 World Cup final, here’s why the hosts will conquer the Black Caps’ challenge.

England kicked off their World Cup campaign on a high with a victory over South Africa. Though their route to the finale was full of hiccups, they outplayed every opposition when batting first.

Chasing a target has been a major area of concern for England but, the English batsmen showed no nerves in the all-important semifinal encounter against Australia. There was a new confidence visible in the English team. Also, Jason Roy, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have shown a lot of positive intent in the opening overs.

England’s bowling attack has troubled even the best batting line-ups of the world. Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid have made life difficult for the opposition batsmen plus the all-rounder Ben Stokes provides the perfect balance to the team.

They had crushed New Zealand in the group stage encounter and, it will be no surprise if they do it once again at Lord’s.