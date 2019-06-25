×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: How Virat Kohli is essaying the leadership role to perfection

Sanjeev Anand
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
13   //    25 Jun 2019, 15:17 IST


Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Day 17 of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester: As the gladiator raised his weapon high into the air, saluting all his and the 1.8 billion strong nation’s gods, the world recorded another name in the history books of cricket. 11000 runs at the age of 31.

Virat Kohli gives his fans one more reason to continue hero-worship as he not only becomes the fastest to complete 11,000 runs in ODIs but also ensures that India has its much-needed win over its arch-rivals Pakistan.

His hunger for scoring runs is never-ending, and that has placed him on par with the legends of the game. The greatest cricket player in today’s time, Kohli has inspired many a player and taken the cricketing world by storm.

Kohli never ceases to amaze us… whether it's his masterful batting or his awe-inspiring fielding. But what about his leadership? 

In the bastion of legendary Indian captains, Kohli stands out - not in terms of success or win percentage but in terms of his ability to lead a team with insurmountable self-belief and vigor right until the last ball of the game has been bowled.

In the corporate world or on the field, players or the employees look up to a leader. And it is often debated whether leadership is an acquired trait or something that a person is born with.

In Kohli's case, it seems like the latter. The reason behind his success is his desire to keep things simple and remain in the present. He is well aware of the pressure the team is under to win the World Cup, with the hopes of a billion Indian fans resting on his shoulders. Yet, as the captain of the side, he tries everything possible to take it into his stride.

Similarly, in a corporate environment, revenue targets are core to a company’s growth, but a team leader will ensure that his team enjoys the process of achieving it, than being bogged down by fear of failure. Also, not to forget, Kohli has had massive additional help from none other than former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Advertisement

The two revel in each other’s company, and Kohli has been extremely fortunate to have a mentor of Dhoni’s stature still playing in his team, helping him navigate his way through every challenge that’s thrown at hm. To have one of the greatest captains that the cricketing world has ever seen in the dugout, backing his decisions, improving his ability to read the game and helping in the all-round development of the team - Kohli couldn’t have asked for more.

A leader must communicate with his teammates to understand if there is any kind of disharmony among the members of the side. And both Dhoni and Kohli have been very successful in achieving this.

Having said that, Kohli is a very different captain compared to the list of elite players such as Tiger Pataudi, Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni who have previously captained the Indian side. India has never had a captain who is extremely outspoken. Not that it’s the best way to victory or it helps improve the team’s success rate, but being outspoken gives a young team unparalleled confidence to believe in themselves, and express through performance when they know their skipper is backing them at every step of the game.

In cricket as well as in an organisation, certain people blossom under certain leaders. A mark of a true leader is how he gets the best from each of his team members in the most effective way possible.

Kohli has shown us why he is the most astute cricketer today, amassing runs in less-than-perfect overseas conditions, leading from the front both on and off the field, coupled with his patience and grit that has only added more flame to the fire.

Whether in sports or in the corporate world, players make it to the team purely on merit. There exists a very thin line of difference in both these worlds and hence, as a captain or a manager of the team, one needs to ensure that he/she builds an atmosphere that resonates trust and co-operation.

It is primarily a matter of managing performance, emotions and expectations that helps a team and an organisation move a step closer to its desired target. 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: How important is Virat Kohli's form to India's campaign?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 ways Virat Kohli has matured as a captain
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Are Virat Kohli's choices finally reaping dividends?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli believes cricket can improve children's lives
RELATED STORY
An open letter to Virat Kohli ahead of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three great acts of sportsmanship by Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli fined by ICC for excessive appealing
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three tactics from Virat Kohli that were instrumental in India's win over Pakistan
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing the role of each player in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah saves the day for Virat Kohli yet again
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Yesterday
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32
AUS 26/0 (6.0 ov)
ENG
LIVE
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us