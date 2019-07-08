World Cup 2019: I will remind Kane Williamson about 2008 U-19 semis when we meet tomorrow, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson led their respective sides in the semi-final of ICC U-19 World Cup 2008

What's the story?

Virat Kohli will meet Kane Williamson in another World Cup semi-final when India and New Zealand lock horns in the first semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. Both the players led their respective nations in the semifinal of the 2008 U-19 World Cup as well. Kohli mentioned it in the pre-match press conference and said that he will remind Kane Williamson about it.

The background

After crushing Sri Lanka in their last group stage match of ICC World Cup 2019, India secured a top finish on the points table. India will now play New Zealand in the semi-final on Tuesday. Both the captains are meeting in the semi-final of an ICC event once again, after a long gap of 11 years.

Along with the skippers, Ravindra Jadeja, Trent Boult, and Tim Southee were also a part of the 2008 U-19 World Cup semi-final match. The previous semi-final match ended in India’s favour, thanks to match-winning knocks from Kohli and Goswami. The Indian captain even did a commendable job in the bowling department to take his team through.

The heart of the matter

From 2008-2019

2 captains captaining their sides - Who would have thought? @imVkohli asks 😁👌 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FGX8s1OOnH — BCCI (@BCCI) July 8, 2019

The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, stated during the pre-match press conference that

“A lot of players from that World Cup from our batch, from their batch, from other teams as well, made it to their national teams & are still playing. I think it is a really nice memory. Neither me nor him could have ever anticipated that one day this will happen.”

He even added that when we meet tomorrow, he will remind Kane of their previous meeting. Kohli felt nice to realize that they have been leading their respective nations again in a senior World Cup. Virat even joked that he would bowl anytime in the upcoming match because he is a lethal bowler until he slips on the field.

What's next?

Winners of tomorrow will play England or Australia in the final on Sunday. The semifinal will start tomorrow at 3 PM IST.