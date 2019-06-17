World Cup 2019: India equals unique record by beating Pakistan for the 7th time

Vijay Shankar took the wicket in his very first ball

Any match between India and Pakistan generates a lot of hype as both the teams are huge rivals. When the match is at a stage like the World Cup, the hype meter rises even higher. India have won every meeting against their arch nemesis at the World Cup.

The Men in Blue managed to maintain their 100% winning record against their arch-rivals, as Virat Kohli's men inflicted yet another loss on Pakistan by beating them by 89 runs (DLS) in their 4th encounter at the 2019 World Cup. This made it seven wins out of seven for the Indian team versus Pakistan.

In the process, India has become only the second country to win seven matches against a team in the World Cup without losing. Before India, Pakistan was the only team to achieve this feat. The Men in Green have a 7-0 win record against Sri Lanka in World Cups.

Most one-sided contests in World Cups



7-0 Ind vs Pak

7-0 Pak vs SL

6-0 WI vs Zim

5-0 Pak vs Zim

5-0 SL vs Zim

5-0 NZ vs Zim

5-0 NZ vs Ban#INDvPAK #CWC19 #TeamIndia #WeHaveWeWill — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 16, 2019

Weather reports had indicated that rain might delay the start of the game but the match started on time. After being invited to bat first, the Indian openers put their team in a great position by laying a solid foundation. Rohit Sharma scored 140 and this helped Kohli's side post a target of 337 for Pakistan to chase..

The Men in Green were in with a shout when Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman were at the crease and put up an impressive 104 run partnership. Once Kuldeep Yadav got the wicket of Babar Azam, Pakistan's innings simply collapsed. When rain halted play, Mickey Arthur's men were 166/6 and when play resumed, they were asked to score 136 in five overs which was impossible.

These two giants of world cricket first met in a World Cup game in 1992. India won that match and the subsequent encounters between the two teams on cricket's biggest stage. If recent results are anything to go by, it won't be a surprise if India further improves the streak in the future.