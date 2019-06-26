World Cup 2019: India likely to sport an orange-dominated jersey against England on 30th June

Virat Kohli

What’s the story?

According to recent reports, it is speculated that India will wear an orange-dominated jersey when they face England in accordance to what has been labeled as the 'away jersey' for India as part of the ongoing World Cup 2019.

In case you don’t know...

Since both India and England wear blue jerseys, it has been reported that Virat Kohli’s men will wear an alternative kit when they take on Eoin Morgan’s team at Edgbaston. Earlier, we witnessed Afghanistan sporting an alternative kit against the hosts.

The heart of the matter

Afghanistan’s second kit was red-dominated one, while the Indian second kit will be orange-heavy. South Africa wore their uncommon yellow jersey against Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Bangladesh will be seen wearing a red-heavy jersey against Pakistan.

Unlike the original jersey, the manufacturers are yet to release this 'away' jersey, which has led to all the speculations. While some say India will wear a completely orange jersey against England, many others said that only the back will be orange, while the front will have a darker shade of blue.

ANI has revealed that the two-time world champions will be sporting a different jersey on 30th June. However, the team members themselves are not aware of what’s in store for them.

When quizzed about the jersey fiasco, India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun was quoted saying “To be very honest, we aren't aware what colors we will be wearing, we haven’t given any thought to it. Our focus is on tomorrow's match. We bleed blue,” highlighting the fact that the change in color is indeed not a matter of priority for the team management.

What’s next?

While the actual design and color of the jersey is still a matter of discussion, one will need to wait until India face England in order to have an assured idea of the away jersey's overall design.