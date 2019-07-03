World Cup 2019: India qualify for the semi-finals with a convincing win over Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma century leads India to a big total

India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. Rohit Sharma looked in aggressive touch right from the word go and put pressure on the Bangladesh bowlers. KL Rahul took his time to settle and then capitalized on some poor bowling. At the end of 10 overs, India raced to 69 for 0.

After the power play overs, Rohit Sharma reached his fifty off 45 balls. KL Rahul soon followed him and reached his fifty off 57 balls. It was an amazing batting display by both Indian openers. Rohit Sharma completed his 4th century of the tournament off 90 balls. Soumya Sarkar got the breakthrough dismissing Rohit for a brilliant 104. Indian openers added 180 runs for the opening wicket.

Soon after, KL Rahul was dismissed for a brilliant 77 by Rubel Hossain. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant played some lovely strokes before Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the same over to bring Bangladesh back into the game. Rishabh Pant looked in aggressive touch and scored a quick-fire 48 off 41 balls. Pant and MS Dhoni added 40 runs for the 5th wicket. MS Dhoni scored 35 runs off 33 balls and helped India post 314 for 9 in 50 overs.

Chasing down the target of 315 runs to win, Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar got off to a steady start putting on 39 runs for the opening wicket. Mohammed Shami struck by dismissing Tamim Iqbal for 22. At the end of 10 overs, Bangladesh scored 40 for 1.

After the power play overs, Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar played some lovely strokes, before Hardik Pandya got the breakthrough dismissing Sarkar for 33. The experienced duo of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan added 47 runs. When things looked dangerous for India, Yuzvendra Chahal got the big wicket of Rahim for 24.

Liton Das came to the crease and looked aggressive with his intent. Shakib reached his half-century off 58 balls. India picked wickets at regular intervals and never allowed Bangladesh batsmen to score runs easily. Hardik Pandya dismissed the dangerous Shakib for 66 to end Bangladesh hopes of winning the match.

Sabbir Rahman and Saifuddin gave Bangladesh hopes of winning the match with an attacking 66 runs stand for the 7th wicket. Jasprit Bumrah got the breakthrough dismissing Sabbir for 36. Saifuddin played with confidence to reach his fifty off 37 balls. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman in successive deliveries to help India register a 28-run win.

With this win, India qualified for the semi-finals.

Brief scores: India 314 for 9 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 104, Rahul 77, Pant 48, Mustafizur Rahman 5/59) beat Bangladesh 286 in 48 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 66, Saifuddin 51*, Bumrah 4/55, Hardik Pandya 3/60) by 28 runs.