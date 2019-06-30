World Cup 2019, India vs England: 5 England players to watch out for

Nirmalya Sinha FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 65 // 30 Jun 2019, 01:30 IST

Can England put a halt to India's unbeaten run?

The World Cup 2019 is all set to host one of the tournament's most awaited clashes as India will face off against hosts England on 30th June 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The Virat Kohli-led side needs just one win to claim a spot in the semifinals while England, on the back of two losses from their last two games face a prospect of an exit from the competition if they falter against India.

Coming up against an unbeaten Indian side, England will certainly have an arduous task of producing a match-winning performance. For India, though, it will be a matter of taking in momentum into the knockout stages as the side looks confident enough, with all the departments coming together to manufacture comfortable wins.

As we gear up for an exciting clash with both teams boasting of an array of superstars, we have a look at the five England players who could enjoy a top outing against India.

#5 Jonny Bairstow

England v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Jonny Bairstow is a technically sound and explosive right-hand batsman who revels in the opening position at the top of the order and has made the position his own with some critical knocks.

However, barring his 99-ball 90 against Afghanistan, Bairstow has not been in the greatest of form and has 245 runs from seven matches at an average of 35.00. He has notched up just one more half-century, a 51 against Bangladesh.

With the opener looking for form, India's bowling attack could challenge him but Bairstow does have the quality which could see him churn up an important knock on the day.

