World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka ODI stats

India defeated Sri Lanka in the finals of the 2011 World Cup to lift their second World Cup trophy.

India take on Sri Lanka in their last group match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. India, at present second on the table, have already qualified for the semi-finals. Sri Lanka, after failing to qualify for the semi-finals, will be looking to exit the tournament on a winning note.

Both these teams have faced each other in 158 ODIs with India leading Sri Lanka 90-56. There has been one tied match and eleven No Results in matches between these two teams.

In the World Cup, India and Sri Lanka have met each other eight times with Sri Lanka winning four matches, India winning three and one match ending in a No Result. In World Cups played in England, they have met twice, with both the teams winning one match apiece. Last time these two teams met in a World Cup was in 2011 in the Final. India won that match by six wickets to lift their second World Cup trophy.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

414/7 by India in 2009 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

54 all out by India in 2000 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams.

3113 runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

264 by Rohit Sharma in 2014 is the highest individual score by a player in a match between these two teams. He has scored not one but two double centuries against Sri Lanka. His second double century came in 2017 where he scored 208*.

90 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

8 centuries scored by Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli each is the highest number of centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

19 half-centuries scored by MS Dhoni is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

74 wickets taken by Muttiah Muralitharan is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

7/30 by Muttiah Muralitharan in 2000 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams.

21 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between these two teams.

2 five-wicket hauls taken by Robin Singh is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

92 dismissals by MS Dhoni is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

5 dismissals by MS Dhoni in 2010 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

38 catches by Mahela Jayawardene is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

4 catches by Mohammad Kaif in 2003 is the highest number of catches taken by a player in an innings in matches between these two teams.