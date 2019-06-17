World Cup 2019: Jason Roy ruled out of England's next two matches after suffering a hamstring tear

Jason Roy will not be a part of the English squad for the next two matches

What’s the story?

England opener Jason Roy has been ruled out of his side's next two World Cup 2019 games due to a hamstring tear.

In case you didn’t know…

During England’s match against the West Indies last Friday, Roy left the field in the eighth over of the first innings and never returned to the field. Roy, who didn't come out to bat as well, is England’s second-highest run scorer in the ongoing World Cup, having scored 215 runs in four innings.

Heart of the matter

After walking out of the field in the early stages of West Indies' innings, concerns were raised over the opener’s injury. In an MRI scan that took place once he was in the hospital, it was confirmed that Roy had a hamstring tear. Whether he would be able to play again in the World Cup would depend on the grade of the injury. A grade one tear would be much less of a concern as it can be treated quickly and effectively, but a grade two or three tear could rule him out of the tournament.

As of now, he has been oficially ruled out of England's next two matches. Moeen Ali or James Vince could replace Roy in the starting line-up.

On the other hand, England skipper Eoin Morgan, who had suffered a back spasm while batting against West Indies, is said to be fit enough to play in the co-hosts' next match against Afghanistan on Tuesday. However, it remains to be seen if Morgan would be risked by the English team management against the Afghans tomorrow.

What’s next?

England, who comprehensively beat West Indies by eight wickets, are currently fourth in the points table with six points from four outings.