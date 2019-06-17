×
World Cup 2019: Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record of being the fastest to 11,000 ODI runs

Tom Ward
CONTRIBUTOR
News
106   //    17 Jun 2019, 17:19 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli became the fastest player to score 11,000 ODI runs on Sunday, reaching the mark in 222 innings. In the process he surpassed Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's record, who got to 11,000 runs from 276 games back in 2002.

The Indian cricket captain added another record to his ever-growing collection, helping the Men in Blue maintain their unbeaten streak with an emphatic victory over Pakistan. Kohli already holds the record for being the fastest player to reach 10,000 ODI runs.

Kohli is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to have ever played international cricket. This latest record serves as further confirmation of that.

The 30 year-old needed 57 runs to beat Tendulkar's 17-year-old record but struck 77 off 65 deliveries before eventually leaving the field under controversial circumstances. Kohli rotated the strike well as Hardik Pandya went on the attack, smacking Pakistani pace bowler Mohammed Amir back down the ground for four after bringing up his 92nd ODI fifty.

India crushed bitter rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford, with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma putting on another masterclass on his way to scoring 140.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team on another famous victory, hailing the efforts of Kohli and Sharma.

Kohli is the ninth player after cricket legends Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Jacques Kallis to score 11,000 ODI runs. He took 54 fewer innings than anyone else to cross the milestone.

Tendulkar famously reached the landmark in a one-day international against England in Kanpur.

The Indian cricketers were congratulated by loads of Bollywood celebrities, headed by superstar Salman Khan.

India will next meet a struggling Afghanistan side at Southampton next Saturday in a clash between teams at two opposite ends of the table. The Afghans have slumped to four consecutive defeats, losing by 9 wickets to South Africa in their last outing.


