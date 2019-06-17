World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli walks back to pavilion without edging ball

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 166 // 17 Jun 2019, 11:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli walked away despite being not out.

What's the story?

Virat Kohli surprised everyone during the India-Pakistan World Cup 2019 encounter on Sunday as he walked away despite being not out. Kohli thought he nicked Mohammad Amir's bouncer and was caught behind as he walked off before the umpire gave his decision. However, the Ultra Edge in the replays later showed no spikes, which meant that the Indian captain was not out.

In case you didn't know...

After winning the toss at Old Trafford, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed decided to field first. However, the decision backfired as India went on to post a huge score of 336 runs on the board. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul didn't make India feel the absence Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently sidelined with a thumb injury. India had a great start to their innings, courtesy of the openers, before Kohli came out to bat after Rahul's dismissal. The Indian captain played a brilliant knock of 77 runs before losing his wicket in a controversial manner.

The heart of the matter

After a rain interruption, the play resumed with Amir coming to bowl the 48th over. Kohli was on strike during the fourth ball of that over when he tried to smash a bouncer, with Ahmed catching the ball behind the stumps. Although the Pakistani players appealed for a caught behind, Kohli did not wait for the umpire's decision and walked off as he felt he had nicked the ball. However, later on, the Ultra Edge in the replays showed no spikes when the ball passed the bat, which meant that the Indian skipper had not edged the ball and was actually not out.

What's next?

India ultimately went on to win the match comfortably by 89 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method, and recorded their seventh win against Pakistan at World Cups.