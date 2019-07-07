×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019 Man of the Tournament | Who will clinch the title ?

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
79   //    07 Jul 2019, 17:33 IST

Who will be the Man of the Tournament?
Who will be the Man of the Tournament?

To play in the Cricket World Cup is the dream of every young cricketer and once he gets into the World Cup squad of his nation, he tries to perform his best at the mega-event. The ones who emerge as the brightest star of the World Cup receive the Man of the Tournament award at the end of the tournament.

In the history of Cricket World Cups, 4 out of 7 times, a player from the champion team has won this prestigious prize. On the other hand, there have been 3 occasions where the Man of the Tournament was a part of an eliminated team or the runners-up team.

As far as the 2019 World Cup is concerned, at the end of the group stages, the fans have witnessed several match-winners rise to the occasion and deliver the goods for their nation.

Here are the 3 players who are most likely to win the Player of the Tournament award of ICC World Cup 2019:

Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Matches - 8, Runs - 647, Average - 92.43, Strike Rate - 98.78, 100s - 5

The standout player of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma has silenced all his critics with his unbelievable batting performances in the 2019 World Cup. The Hitman has already broken the all-time record of most centuries in a single World Cup. He has also matched Sachin Tendulkar's record of 6 World Cup hundreds.

The right-handed opening batsman has been the reason behind India's batting success in this tournament. Though he has played one game lesser than most of the other batsmen in the World Cup, Rohit has occupies the pole position in the run charts.

India will face New Zealand in the semifinals which means Rohit Sharma will go up against the terrific trio of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Jimmy Neesham. The opener had scored only 2 runs in the warm-up match versus New Zealand before being trapped leg-before by Boult. It will be intriguing to see if he improves his performance this time.

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

New Zealand v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
New Zealand v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Matches - 9, Wickets - 26, Maidens - 5, 5-wicket hauls - 2

Mitchell Starc had won the Man of the Tournament award in the 2015 World Cup and it will be no surprise if the pace bowler once again wins the title if Australia successfully defend their title. Starc has troubled almost every batting line-up in the 2019 World Cup. He is just 1 wicket away from shattering Glenn McGrath's all-time World Cup record of most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup.

He will be up against the English batting line-up in the semifinals. This will be the third time Australia will battle England in the last two months (including the warm-up game). They had beaten them in both the earlier matches, with Starc taking 4 wickets in the group stage match. His yorker delivery to Ben Stokes is considered as one of the best of this World Cup.

The likes of Joe Root, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will find it hard to tackle the Aussie fast bowler in the 2nd semifinal.

Ben Stokes (England)

England v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Matches - 9, Runs - 381, Average - 54.43, Wickets - 7, Economy Rate - 4.65

If there's one man who has been the backbone of the English team in this tournament, it has been Ben Stokes. While the team's batsmen have done well, none of them have been so consistent that they can clinch the Man of the Tournament title.

Ben Stokes has stepped up and delivered the goods whenever the team needed him. He has an aggregate of 381 runs in the 2019 World Cup. Also, Stokes has scalped 7 wickets at a fantastic economy rate of 4.65. Besides, he has been an exceptional fielder as well.

It will not be an understatement if we say that Ben Stokes' performance will decide whether England will win the World Cup or no.

Wild Card to win this title - Shakib Al Hasan from Bangladesh (606 runs and 11 wickets in 8 matches)

Who do you think will win the Man of the Tournament award? Let us know in the comments box below.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Mitchell Starc
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Man of the Tournament | Who will clinch the award?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most runs scored | Who will be the top scorer by the end of the tournament?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three players who have carried their form from the IPL
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players who can emerge as the Player of the Tournament
RELATED STORY
10 iconic pictures that defined the Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
All Time Cricket World Cup XI: Who made it to the team ?
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Three opponents New Zealand might struggle to beat
RELATED STORY
7 players who have won the Man of the Tournament Award in World Cups
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Rating the performances of the teams at the halfway point of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Five tournament records that are likely to be broken
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Yesterday
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Yesterday
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
Australia
England
AUS VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us