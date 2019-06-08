×
World Cup 2019: Match 14, India vs Australia Preview, Predicted XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
221   //    08 Jun 2019, 14:04 IST

India vs Australia
India vs Australia

One of the most anticipated clashes of the World Cup is set to take place on Sunday as India take on Australia at the Oval. Both the countries come into this match with 100% records so far in the tournament.

Australia thrashed Afghanistan by seven wickets in their opening encounter and grinded out a tense win over the West Indies thanks to some vital contributions from Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mitchell Starc.

India, on the other hand, produced a thoroughly professional display to beat South Africa by six wickets at Southampton with Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal being the stars of the show.

 

Match Details


Date: 9th June 2019 (Sunday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 03:00 PM (India) and 07.30 PM (Australia)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.


Weather Report


Cloudy conditions are expected on Sunday in London but there is some good news for the cricket fans as there is a just 10% chance of rain. We can expect a full game tomorrow. The temperature is likely to remain between 15-16 degrees Celsius.


Pitch Report


The pitch at The Oval has something for everyone. It has good pace and bounce and the fast bowlers can make the ball talk if the overhead conditions are favourable. If the sun is out, we can expect a high scoring encounter like the one between South Africa and Bangladesh earlier in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Stats


Overall: 

Total matches played- 136

India- 49

Australia- 77

No result- 10


In CWC: 

Total matches played- 11

India- 03

Australia- 08


In England:

Total matches played- 03

India- 01

Australia- 02


Probable XI:

Both the teams are expected to go in with an unchanged XI.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), K.L Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, M.S Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

 

Live coverage:

The India vs Australia match will be aired live on the following channels:

Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

The online streaming of the match will be available at Hotstar.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Aaron Finch
Contact Us