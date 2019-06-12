×
World Cup 2019: Match 18, IND vs NZ, Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for New Zealand

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
85   //    12 Jun 2019, 19:38 IST

New Zealand had defeated India in the warm-up match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
New Zealand had defeated India in the warm-up match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

2015 ICC World Cup runners-up New Zealand will lock horns India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday. The teams recently met in a warm-up fixture just before the World Cup 2019, with the Black Caps comprehensively crushing the Indian side.

Both teams are yet to taste defeat in this World Cup, with New Zealand having beaten Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their first three games, while India have registered victories over South Africa and defending champions Australia.

Given that New Zealand had defeated India in the warm-up game and also in all their previous three World Cup meetings in England, the Black Caps would love to maintain their good record against the Asian outfit. The Kiwis have one of the strongest bowling line-ups in the tournament and here are the players who could feature for them against India -

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the innings for the Kiwis, while skipper Kane Williamson and the experienced Ross Taylor will come in at no.3 and no.4 respectively.

Left-handed batsman Tom Latham will handle the wicket-keeping department, followed by the two fast-bowling all-rounders - Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham.

Mitchell Santner will be the team's sole spinner and Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult will be New Zealand's three pacers.

Key Players for New Zealand

Batsmen - Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor

India v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up
India v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

The two most experienced batsmen of the team, Williamson and Taylor will have to shoulder the responsibilities of the batting department of New Zealand. The Kiwi fans will hope that the duo play well against India.

Bowlers - Trent Boult and Matt Henry

Boult and Henry will be key for New Zealand
Boult and Henry will be key for New Zealand

The left-right combination of Boult and Henry will ensure that the Indian batsmen do not have an easy outing at Trent Bridge. Lockie Ferguson is the World Cup's leading wicket-taker at the moment, but the Indian batsmen will have to take special care while playing Henry and Boult in English conditions.

Predicted Playing 11

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ross Taylor Trent Boult 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads India Cricket World Cup Team New Zealand Cricket World Cup Team
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 56/2 (11.0 ov)
LIVE
Pakistan need 252 runs to won from 39.0 overs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
