World Cup 2019: Match 18, IND vs NZ, Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for New Zealand

Vinay Chhabaria

New Zealand had defeated India in the warm-up match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

2015 ICC World Cup runners-up New Zealand will lock horns India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday. The teams recently met in a warm-up fixture just before the World Cup 2019, with the Black Caps comprehensively crushing the Indian side.

Both teams are yet to taste defeat in this World Cup, with New Zealand having beaten Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their first three games, while India have registered victories over South Africa and defending champions Australia.

Given that New Zealand had defeated India in the warm-up game and also in all their previous three World Cup meetings in England, the Black Caps would love to maintain their good record against the Asian outfit. The Kiwis have one of the strongest bowling line-ups in the tournament and here are the players who could feature for them against India -

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the innings for the Kiwis, while skipper Kane Williamson and the experienced Ross Taylor will come in at no.3 and no.4 respectively.

Left-handed batsman Tom Latham will handle the wicket-keeping department, followed by the two fast-bowling all-rounders - Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham.

Mitchell Santner will be the team's sole spinner and Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult will be New Zealand's three pacers.

Key Players for New Zealand

Batsmen - Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor

India v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

The two most experienced batsmen of the team, Williamson and Taylor will have to shoulder the responsibilities of the batting department of New Zealand. The Kiwi fans will hope that the duo play well against India.

Bowlers - Trent Boult and Matt Henry

Boult and Henry will be key for New Zealand

The left-right combination of Boult and Henry will ensure that the Indian batsmen do not have an easy outing at Trent Bridge. Lockie Ferguson is the World Cup's leading wicket-taker at the moment, but the Indian batsmen will have to take special care while playing Henry and Boult in English conditions.

Predicted Playing 11

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.