World Cup 2019: Match 18, India vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Who will win today's match

World Cup 2019: Match 18, India vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson

Team India has begun it's World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins in it's first two games. After defeating South Africa in the first match, the Men in Blue won the crucial game against Australia. After taking the strong Australian bowling attack apart, the Indian bowlers strangled the Australian batsmen, thereby defeating the defending champions by 36 runs.

The Indian team will be up against New Zealand in their third match of the tournament. Like India, New Zealand has been unbeaten in the tournament so far and will present a strong challenge for the Indian team. The pace trio of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson have bowled well in tandem with good support from Mitchell Santner and Jimmy Neesham. However, the Kiwis have played against lighter opponents in Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and they will have an uphill task against an in-form Indian team.

India's strategy

The Indian openers will look to see off the New Zealand quicks without losing many wickets. The team has enough firepower to make-up for the cautious start. The Indian bowlers will be wary of New Zealand's batting depth and Virat Kohli will need to use his bowlers prudently.

New Zealand's strategy

New Zealand will try to take full advantage of Shikhar Dhawan's absence and attack KL Rahul. They will also know the importance of getting rid of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early in their innings. Death bowling will be crucial too, as they will be up against the likes of MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. On the batting front, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will need to step up against the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Who will win today's match?

The balance of the Indian team is sure to be affected by the absence of Shikhar Dhawan but the Men in Blue will start as favorites against New Zealand. The Kiwis will need to play out of their skin to win this contest.