World Cup 2019: Match 19, England vs West Indies: Who will win the match?

Prateek Mehndiratta FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 64 // 13 Jun 2019, 09:19 IST

Eoin Morgan and Jason Holder

The 19th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 will see England take on West Indies at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Friday. England are coming into the match on the back of a comprehensive win against Bangladesh, with Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Jofra Archer being the chief architects of the victory.

On the other hand, West Indies' last game against South Africa lasted only 45 balls before rain intervened and ruined play. With four points from three outings, England are third in the points table, while West Indies are sixth with three points from as many games.

Players to watch out for:

Jason Roy - Jason Roy commenced the tournament with a fifty against South Africa and then hit a scintillating 150 versus Bangladesh. In the three games so far, he has failed once and England lost that match to Pakistan. He will again be crucial for England's chances against West Indies.

Jos Buttler - Jos Buttler shone with the bat against Pakistan. His power-packed innings almost helped England chase down 349 from a precarious position of 118/4. West Indies will need to do something special to restrict him.

Ben Stokes - Ben Stokes smashed 89 runs off 79 balls in the opening encounter of the World Cup against South Africa and also plucked a one-handed stunner in the field. Also, his three-wicket haul sealed the deal against Bangladesh. Excelling with the bat, ball and in the field, he has been the tournament’s most multi-faceted player so far.

Oshane Thomas – Oshane Thomas bowled with menace against Pakistan and Australia. His quick-arm action, whippy-pace, and extra-bounce have troubled the opposition teams. With six wickets from four matches, he is West Indies' highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far.

Sheldon Cottrell - Sheldon Cottrell's opening burst in all three games so far has been sharp, accurate and lethal. Against Pakistan, he got the ball to move, whereas, against Australia and South Africa he got extra-bounce.

Key player battles:

Chris Gayle v Jofra Archer - Chris Gayle seems to have rediscovered his old hitting form. Recently in the bilateral series against England, he smashed two hundred and two fifties. Jofra Archer’s pace could trouble the West Indian southpaw.

Joe Root v Jason Holder – Joe Root is the fulcrum of England’s ODI batting line-up. He binds the teams together. Often in the past, he has been dismissed to wide fuller deliveries. Jason Holder will look to bowl to him in the channel outside the off-stump and will occasionally float a full wide ball to tempt the England stalwart to play away from his body.

Who will win the match?

Considering their form, England are firm favorites to win the clash, but watch-out for West Indies, who recently squared a series against the English in the Caribbean.