×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 24, England vs Afghanistan: Preview, weather report, head-to-head stats and predicted playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
74   //    17 Jun 2019, 22:03 IST

England vs Afghanistan
England vs Afghanistan

Tournament hosts England will aim to extend their dominance against the winless Afghanistan in the 24th fixture of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

England currently find themselves in the middle of the points table with three wins in four games, and a win against the Afghans will take them closer to the pole position in the tournament standings.

Their opponents on the other hand are yet to open their account in the 2019 event and are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with four defeats.

Match details

Date: 18 June 2019 (Tuesday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England) and 03:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Weather and pitch report

Manchester is expected to have a chilly day with sunny and cloudy phases alternating with each other. Rain is unlikely to affect the proceedings during the match hours.

The seamers will enjoy the deck with the new ball, and anything above 300 will be considered a par score for the team batting first.

Head-to-Head stats

The Afghans and British have gone head to head just once, during the World Cup 2015 group clash at Sydney, which the English secured comprehensively by nine wickets.

Advertisement

The England perspective

England will eye an easy win over the struggling Afghans.
England will eye an easy win over the struggling Afghans.

Key Batsmen: Joe Root, Jos Buttler & Jason Roy

Both Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan suffered hamstring tears against Windies. While Morgan is expected to recover ahead of the clash, Roy has been ruled out for the next two fixtures.

Joe Root is among the top five run-getters of the tournament with 279 runs. In the absence of Roy, he along with Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow will play key roles against Afghanistan.

Key bowlers: Jofra Archer, Mark Wood & Chris Woakes

Jofra Archer (9 wickets) has been England's best bowler in the tournament so far. With the kind of form he is showing, one should expect him to rattle the Afghans early on.

Mark Wood (7 wickets), Ben Stokes (5 wickets) and Chris Woakes (4 wickets) are the others in this bowling line-up who could cause trouble to the Afghan batters.

Expected Playing XI

Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (W), James Vince / Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

The Afghanistan perspective

The Afghanistan players
The Afghanistan players

Key batsmen: Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai & Rahmat Shah

Najibullah Zadran is likely to make a comeback in this encounter after the failure of the batters last time out, while one among Noor Ali Zadran or Asghar Afghan might be asked to warm the bench.

Meanwhile, the key top order batsmen including Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmat Shah will be expected to make some quick strides and provide significant contributions on Tuesday.

Key bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi & Aftab Alam

Aftab Alam (3 wickets), Rashid Khan (3 wickets) and Mohammad Nabi (4 wickets) are the best options for Afghanistan in terms of bowling. There will be a lot of responsibility on Rashid, who has not been able to deliver his best this season; he will be itching to make a mark against the English side.

Expected playing XI

Gulbadin Naib (C), Ikram Ali Khil (W), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan / Noor Ali Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam and Hamid Hassan.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Eoin Morgan Joe Root
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: England vs Afghanistan, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 21, South Africa vs Afghanistan: Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 13, Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, ENG v AFG - Predicted playing 11 and key players for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Afghanistan warm-up match details, venue stats, and team news.
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan: 3 key players who can win the game for Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Afghanistan: Match details, venue stats, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England confident Morgan and Roy will be ready to face Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Today
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us