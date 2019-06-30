World Cup 2019, Match 38, England v India: Why India will win the match

The Indian team after their win over Pakistan

Virat Kohli's army has dominated every opposition in the ICC World Cup 2019 so far. They have defeated South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and West Indies to acquire the 2nd position on the points table. Their next opponents are the hosts of the mega event, England.

The English were billed as the favorites to take the cup home at the start of the tournament. However, they have faltered under the pressure of expectations. Eoin Morgan's men are on a two-match losing streak and given that their next challenge is against the only undefeated team in the tournament, we can expect the losing streak to extend to three.

India's bowling attack comprising Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav has destroyed some of the best batting lineups of the tournament. That said, many believe Ravindra Jadeja might get a place in the playing XI today because of his good record in Birmingham. The inclusion of Jadeja will be a further boost for the Indian team as the English batting line-up has a lot of right-handed batsmen.

Another reason why India are the favorites to win this game is that the English bowling attack is very one-dimensional. If the opening bowlers do not get early wickets, Morgan doesn't seem to have a plan B. The way Pakistan piled up a mountain of runs versus England showed that it's not too tough to throw the English attack into disarray.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have the potential to build a good opening partnership, and that could really help India turn the screws today. Kohli himself is also hungry for a century, while MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya know how to deliver the knockout punch.

With almost all factors in favor of India, it will be no surprise if England are outplayed once again in this tournament.