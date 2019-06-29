World Cup 2019: Match 38, India v England - Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats and Probable XI

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

Who will win this all-important clash?

The two pre-tournament favorites in India and England will rub shoulders against each other on Sunday, 30th June at Edgbaston, Birmingham for Match 38 of World Cup 2019.

India are unbeaten with 11 points from six games, while England are on eight points from seven matches. Their qualification chances will be at risk, should they lose this game. Without further ado, let's look at everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Match Details

Date: 30 June (Sunday)

Time: 3:00 PM (IST) and 10:30 AM (local time)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Weather Report

A pleasant weather can be expected at Edgbaston, with the temperature set to hover between 16-19 degrees with minimal rain chances. There will be a lot of wind during the afternoon and this will assist the fast bowlers.

Pitch Report

Edgbaston is a very good wicket to play on, with a pretty good wicket set to be on offer. There will surely be turn and grip for the spinners. However, the batsmen can trust the pace and bounce of the track as well.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: India and England have featured in 96 completed ODIs with India leading 53-41.

In World Cup: India and England have played in 7 World Cup games with both teams winning 3 games apiece, and one match ending in a draw.

In England: India and England have played in 39 completed ODIs in England with England leading 16-21 with one tie.

At Edgbaston: Both these sides have faced off at Edgbaston on 4 occasions with India leading 3-1.

India

India were clinical against the West Indies

Batting

Key Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

All of India's top three have to make runs against England if India want to have an advantage over the hosts in this match. All of them, especially Kohli and Sharma, have a great record against them.

Vijay Shankar's failures with the bat might pave way for Rishabh Pant, but India are expected to persist with the all-rounder for one more game. MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya can switch positions based on the situation, as both of them are in pretty good nick.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami

The Indian bowlers were excellent against the West Indies, with Mohammed Shami delivering another brilliant performance. Despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar fit enough to play, India will prefer to play the former for obvious reasons based on form. Jasprit Bumrah will once again be the X-Factor in India's bowling while the spin twins in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will play a key role.

Hardik Pandya has stepped up well to perform the fifth bowler's role. Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav are handy options too.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

England

England need to win this game to feel safe about their qualification status.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan

England opener Jason Roy is set to make a return to the side after having sustained a hamstring injury. Joe Root will be looking to go big after having endured a failure against Australia, while skipper Eoin Morgan will have to score briskly during the middle period.

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali cap off this brilliant batting order which has just hurried too much on a few occasions.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid

Jofra Archer will undoubtedly be the X-factor for England as his ability to pick up wickets at all stages of the game will be crucial. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali have to exploit the spin-friendly conditions expected at Edgbaston.

Chris Woakes should bowl tight lines in his opening spells and look to snare one of the openers, while the pacy Mark Wood will come in after the power play. Ben Stokes too has been an impact bowler, and can be brought in if wickets are needed. Joe Root is handy with his off breaks too.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.