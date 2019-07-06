World Cup 2019: Match 44, Sri Lanka vs India- Why India will win the match

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will hold the key against Sri Lanka

India will play their final group stage match of ICC World Cup 2019 against Sri Lanka in what promises to be an exciting Asian derby at Headingley, Leeds.

Though Sri Lanka have been knocked out of the World Cup, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side will try their best to end their World Cup campaign on a high. However, India would look to gather momentum, with a spot assured in the semi-finals.

Additionally, Virat Kohli’s men have a chance to top the points table in case they defeat Sri Lanka post which if South Africa win today’s second match against Australia, India will finish on top with 15 points from nine encounters.

One of the main reasons why India look favorites to win today is owing to the form of India’s top order. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in fine form in the 2019 World Cup. Sri Lanka have a good fast bowling attack which can test the Indian batsmen but they will find it hard to keep the Indian trio down today.

If the Sri Lankan bowlers restrict the Indian batting line-up to 250-260, India's in-form bowling unit will be backed to trouble the Sri Lankan batsmen and defend the target. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian bowling department, Sri Lanka can be expected to fall well short of India’s target.

In case Sri Lanka bat first today, they might fancy their chances, having upset England at this very venue earlier in this tournament. On the back of that win, they may take the positives from that match and try to become the first Asian team to defeat India in this World Cup.

However, India's top order will certainly be a key feature in this game, with Rohit Sharma already notching up four centuries while Virat Kohli has five half-centuries from seven matches. Additionally, Rohit also enjoys a stunning record against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket and he can be expected to put up yet another dominating show to lead India to a win.