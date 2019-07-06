×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Match 44, Sri Lanka vs India- Why India will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
87   //    06 Jul 2019, 14:04 IST

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will hold the key against Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will hold the key against Sri Lanka

India will play their final group stage match of ICC World Cup 2019 against Sri Lanka in what promises to be an exciting Asian derby at Headingley, Leeds.

Though Sri Lanka have been knocked out of the World Cup, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side will try their best to end their World Cup campaign on a high. However, India would look to gather momentum, with a spot assured in the semi-finals.

Additionally, Virat Kohli’s men have a chance to top the points table in case they defeat Sri Lanka post which if South Africa win today’s second match against Australia, India will finish on top with 15 points from nine encounters.

One of the main reasons why India look favorites to win today is owing to the form of India’s top order. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in fine form in the 2019 World Cup. Sri Lanka have a good fast bowling attack which can test the Indian batsmen but they will find it hard to keep the Indian trio down today.

If the Sri Lankan bowlers restrict the Indian batting line-up to 250-260, India's in-form bowling unit will be backed to trouble the Sri Lankan batsmen and defend the target. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian bowling department, Sri Lanka can be expected to fall well short of India’s target.

In case Sri Lanka bat first today, they might fancy their chances, having upset England at this very venue earlier in this tournament. On the back of that win, they may take the positives from that match and try to become the first Asian team to defeat India in this World Cup.

However, India's top order will certainly be a key feature in this game, with Rohit Sharma already notching up four centuries while Virat Kohli has five half-centuries from seven matches. Additionally, Rohit also enjoys a stunning record against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket and he can be expected to put up yet another dominating show to lead India to a win.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India Cricket World Cup Team Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Match 47, India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs India Stats Highlights: 5 Unknown Facts | Cricket World Cup 2019 | Match 44
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs India, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Live Cricket Score: World Cup Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard| India Vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka: 5 Sri Lankan players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 35: South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka rivalry - Top 3 World Cup clashes
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Dhananjaya de Silva confident of Sri Lanka's chances against India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 39: Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Yesterday
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Today, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Today, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
New Zealand
TBA VS NZ preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
England
TBA VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us