World Cup 2019: Most Runs and Most Wickets (Updated) after England Vs Australia match

Jason Behrendorff celebrating a wicket with his teammates

Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup after defeating England by 64 runs.

It was a clinical team performance as skipper Aaron Finch scored a century under testing conditions and his bowling troops defended the score comfortably with Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Starc taking five and four wickets respectively.

England got off to a disastrous start in their pursuit of 285 as Behrendorff and Starc reduced them to 26-3. Just when one would have thought that England will look to fight it out, Jonny Bairstow played a poor shot to return back for a 39-ball 27. This is when England's nearly saviour Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler joined to put a hopeful 71-run stand.

If the pair had continued for a while things could have turned out differently for England but Usman Khawaja pouched an excellent running catch to dismiss the dangerous Buttler. Just when Ben Stokes tried to valiantly chase the target, his fantastic knock of 89 of 115 balls was brought to an end by Starc's searing reverse swinging yorker. With Stokes back in the hut, it was always going to be a matter of time before England's lower order was wiped out. As expected, England's batting was on show but Starc and Behrendorff bowled them out for a total of 221 to handover Australia a comfortable win.

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and chose to bowl first. The decision wasn't surprising given the green tinge on the wicket.

However, it didn't quite work out for England as Aaron Finch and David Warner saw off the initial testing period with discipline and sensible shot-making. It wasn't completely plain sailing for the duo but their confidence was high and this helped them get through some excellent bowling from Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. They went on to post their third century stand in this World Cup as both Finch and Warner got to their fifties off 61 and 52 deliveries respectively.

But Warner soon fell after reaching the milestone and this resulted in Australia losing momentum. A mix of poor decision making and good bowling from England meant that Australia lost Usman Khawaja, Maxwell and Stoinis at regular intervals. Steven Smith, who was at fault in Stoinis getting run-out, tried to accelerate but he fell after scoring a 34-ball 38. Luckily for Australia, wicket-keeper Alex Carey came up with a gem of a cameo to help Australia reach 285-7.

Most Runs

David Warner's fairytale comeback into the Australian side continued as he scored a fifty against the 'Old enemy'. His 61-ball 53 helped him reach the 500-run mark for the tournament and also placed him right at the top of the 'Most Runs' list.

Opening partner and Australian skipper Aaron Finch joined him at the top of this table too as he scored a fantastic 100 to set up Australia's victory.

Due to England's poor batting performance, only Ben Stokes made some movement in the table as his 89-run knock held him at the eighth spot.

Most Wickets

Australian bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc went past Jofra Archer's tally of 16 wickets with his superb four-wicket haul.

In the first inning, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood took a wicket each to hold the second and fifth position respectively.