World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets after Ind vs Ban match

India became the second team to progress to the semi-finals after Australia by defeating a spirited Bangladesh side with a 28-run margin at Edgbaston, Birmingham. On the other hand, Bangladesh became the latest team to be knocked out of the World Cup 2019.

India rode on the back of yet another Rohit Sharma century and handy contributions from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni to post a total of 314-9. Like they have done throughout the tournament, Bangladesh put in a terrific effort with help from star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin but a poor conversion of starts combined with a Jasprit Bumrah masterclass meant that the 'Tigers' fell 28 runs short of their target.

A chase of 318 was never going to be easy but Bangladesh started off with a steady opening stand. Mohammad Shami broke the stand by removing the dangerous Tamim Iqbal. Soumya Sarkar once again threw away his wicket after an impressive start. This is when Bangladesh's best pair joined together to put up a hopeful partnership.

However just like what Sarkar did to get out, Mushfiqur Rahim also walked back after getting out by playing a soft shot. These wickets didn't deter Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das as they started to play some eye-catching shots. Hardik Pandya, however, continued with his ever-improving bowling to dismiss Liton with a terrifically executed bouncer.

Pandya soon dismissed the dangerman Shakib too and that wicket literally signalled the end of the match. But Sabbir Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin had other ideas and they took advantage of the fact that Jasprit Bumrah was out of the field for a while due to an injury. However, India heaved a huge sigh of relief as Bumrah came to bowl and cleaned up the Bangladesh tail with some pin-pointed yorkers. Bumrah's predictable brilliance meant that determineded Bangladesh chase fell short of the target by 28 runs.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and chose to bat on a wicket that was used for their previous game against England. The openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on a mammoth opening stand to put India in a dominant position. Rohit eventually reached his 4th hundred of the World Cup in the 29th over. Just when he was looking ominous for another big hundred, the goliath-slayer Soumya Sarkar added the Indian vice-captain to his list of big wickets in the World Cup.

After that India lost three quick wickets as KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya departed for not many runs. The much-hyped Rishabh Pant justified the excitement surrounding him by playing a brilliant cameo. Eventually India's inning ended in a quiet fashion way as only 63 runs were scored in the last 10 overs. Bangladesh's death-bowling turned out to be effective and they restricted India to a total of 314-9 .

Most Runs

This was a day where three of the tournament's best batsmen just carried on with their imperious form. While Rohit Sharma notched up his fourth hundred in this World Cup, Shakib Al Hasan also tried his best to win the game for Bangladesh with a well made 74-ball 66.

Most Wickets

Bangladesh's strong point and most exciting aspect has been their batting but Mustafizur Rahman has been an exception and he proved that against India with his 5-wicket haul. Remarkably, it was his 3rd five-wicket haul in a mere 7 games against India.

Even though Jasprit Bumrah had been one of the best bowlers in this World Cup before this game too, the wicket-column didn't justify his excellence. Bumrah is so good that he corrected that problem too with a splendid display of death-overs bowling. Now, the No. 1 ranked ODI bowler has 14 wickets in 7 games.