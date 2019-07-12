World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after England Vs New Zealand Semi-final

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 50 // 12 Jul 2019, 00:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia v England - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final

Hosts England booked their place in the World Cup final on July 14th, Sunday with a convincing 8-wicket win over arch-rivals Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

England's bowling attack put in their most well-rounded bowling performance as they skittled the Aussie top-order. Only Steven Smith and Alex Carey put in some fight as Australia crawled towards 223. Then Jason Roy came out all guns blazing and made an already under-par total look like a no-show from Australia. Skipper Eoin Morgan and Joe Root finished off the match with impressive cameos to help England reach their first World Cup final after a gap of 27 years.

A target of 224 was never going to be enough against this English batting line up and Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow put on a terrific 124 run opening stand to further reduce the competitive value of Australia's total. That partnership put the game away from Australia completely and even though Roy and Bairstow fell in quick succession, skipper Eoin Morgan and Joe Root continued from where the previous two batsmen left.

Australia were ill-disciplined and lacked penetration right from the word go. They were too many bad balls especially from the team's trump card Mitchell Starc and that came back to haunt against a relentless England batting line up. So, in the end, England's batting excellence coupled with some poor bowling from Australia ensured that the home team reached the final with an 8-wicket win.

Earlier in the day, Australia won the toss and chose to bat first. However, England's bowling attack put on an all-round performance and restricted Australia to a total of 223 after 50 overs. Only Steven Smith with his 85 and Alex Carey stood up for Australia. Just when Australia looked like they had a chance of reaching 250, Smith and Mitchell Starc who came up with a handy 29-run knock fell in a matter of few balls and England managed to bundle out their arch-rivals in the 49th over.

England, on their part, were terrific with their new-ball bowling. Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer combined to have Australia on the mat at 14-3. The team's lone specialist spinner, Adil Rashid started to spin a web during the middle overs just when Australia were looking good for a recovery. Such disciplined bowling meant that Australia could never get away.

Most Runs

David Warner was unable to surpass Rohit Sharma in the 'Most Runs' list as his 9-run knock resulted in him being one run short.

With his blistering 85 off 65 balls, Jason Roy entered the Top 10 while compatriot Joe Root rose up to the 4th spot with his 46-ball 49.

Advertisement

Most Wickets

Mitchell Starc broke Glenn McGrath's record for most wickets in a single World Cup by picking up one wicket against England. Jofra Archer too improved upon his tally with his superb 2-wicket spell while Mark Wood also picked up a lone scalp.