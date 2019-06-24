×
World Cup 2019: Most runs scored | Who will be the top scorer by the end of the tournament?

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
216   //    24 Jun 2019, 21:18 IST

Who will be the top run scorer?
Who will be the top run scorer?

Everyone regards the Cricket World Cup as the most prestigious event in the sport. And to be the top run scorer in a tournament like that is the most cherished dream of every batsman.

Naturally, it is far from an easy task. To top the World Cup run-scorers' list demands a huge amount of talent and skill, along with tremendous focus and determination.

With the 12th edition of the mega event being underway in England and Wales, the run charts have already gained the fans’ attention as the batsmen are putting in every ounce of energy to rack up tall scores. Shakib Al Hasan, David Warner, Joe Root and Aaron Finch are the top 4 contenders leading the board at present.

The charts may change as the World Cup progresses in the later part, as a few cricketers like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and others are also in the race.

Here's a look at the top contenders right now:

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan

Matches - 6, Innings - 6, Runs - 476

With 476 runs under his belt, Shakib Al Hasan is riding a wave of brilliant form and is leading the charts right now. Coming out to bat at No. 3, he has been totally dominant this World Cup and has single-handedly kept his team afloat.

Shakib has shocked the entire world by topping the list mid-way through the tournament, and he has a good chance of finishing it on top as well.

David Warner (Australia)

David Warner .
David Warner .

Matches - 6, Innings - 6, Runs - 447

Making a comeback after a one-year ban, David Warner has been performing like he never left the Australian side. Warner has been batting brilliantly in this tournament while opening the innings along with Aaron Finch. The batsman has already smashed 447 runs in just 6 matches, which showcases his pure class and talent.

Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli .
Virat Kohli .

Matches - 4, Innings - 4, Runs - 244

To keep Virat Kohli out of the game is always a difficult task for the bowlers. The batting approach of the Indian star is different from others, and that has made him the best player in the world.

In four matches so far, Kohli has scored 244 runs for India at an average of 40.67. Given that India have almost sealed their spot in the semifinals, Kohli has at least 5 more innings left in this tournament. While he may be lagging behind a couple of others in the race right now, it would be foolish to count him out.

Wild Cards - Kane Williamson (373 runs from 5 matches) and Joe Root (424 runs from 6 matches)

