×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: How ICC made a humongous blunder by having no reserve days

Sourya Chowdhury
ANALYST
Feature
184   //    14 Jun 2019, 00:25 IST

Umpires Paul Reifel and Marais Erasmus take cover under umbrellas in a gloomy Trent Bridge stadium on Thursday.
Umpires Paul Reifel and Marais Erasmus take cover under umbrellas in a gloomy Trent Bridge stadium on Thursday.

Memes filled the cyberspace regarding the unusually wet World Cup on Tuesday as the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was washed out without a ball being bowled. Some suggested that Sri Lanka had won the toss and chosen to swim while others cheekily opined that the World Cup 2019 was being played underwater.

By Thursday, with three of the previous four matches wiped out by the weather gods without any action, humor has justifiably metamorphosed into anger.

On Thursday, a proverbial battle royale was supposed to take place in Nottingham between the only two unbeaten teams in the tournament, India and New Zealand. Cricket was supposed to take center stage, fans were supposed to be witness to another great spectacle. Instead, all we got were grey skies, spells of rain and gloomy umpires walking about inspecting a partially-covered ground.

Disaster

To be honest, a World Cup comes along once every four years and you don't want most of your games to be washed out, with points divided between two equally frustrated sides. However, it seems the ICC forgot this basic logic while organizing the quadrennial showpiece.

No provision of reserve days for the entirety of the protracted league phase is a bizarre idea for a tournament taking place in England, where you can get all kinds of weather throughout the day and perennially fickle weather is the norm.

ICC Chief Executive Dave Richardson said it would have been insanely complex to have reserve days for all matches. “It would impact pitch preparation, team recovery and travel days, accommodation and venue availability, tournament staffing, volunteer and match officials’ availability, broadcast logistics and very importantly the spectators who in some instances have traveled hours to be at the game," he said.

However, even with that catalog of complexities, the ICC should have been competent enough to arrange for reserve days considering the exalted nature of the tournament, knowing that many of those reserve days would not be required in the end.

The weekend match-days are already hosting two matches each, one beginning three hours after the start of the first. A reserve-day match could have followed a similar pattern. That way, a lot more cricket could have been played.

One might argue that even the reserve days could have been rained out. But by keeping that provision you are giving the teams the best possible chance to play a game, even if it's over two days - as happened in the intriguing India-England clash at the '99 World Cup which India won over two days.

Advertisement

Even while granting that this June's heavy rains are uncharacteristic, Richardson's catalog seems a bunch of excuses in hindsight. They needed to be ready for these kinds of adverse situations knowing how weather impacts a cricket match.

With no reserve days and so many matches washed out already, it is proving to be a veritable disaster of a World Cup. That is a real shame, because when there has been action in the field, it has generally been top notch.

Everyone loses

It's not just the fans who are facing frustration and heartbreak due to an unusually wet June in the UK. None of the teams will be happy getting a point from these rained-off games.

For many like the West Indies, it could potentially ruin their chances of making it to the last four with just 10 teams in the fray. The ICC, clearly, failed to consider the full repercussions of rained-off matches.

They are also facing huge financial losses themselves, with all tickets having to be refunded and broadcasters being understandably livid with the loss of action.

Looking ahead

There could be more heartbreak in store for everybody concerned as the weather forecast for Manchester on Sunday the 16th, the day of the marquee clash between eternal rivals India and Pakistan, is also gloomy, with showers predicted. One can only hope that the weathermen are proven wrong, otherwise this cup of woes will overflow for certain.

Things can only get worse as we head into July, when it traditionally rains a lot more. The only good news is that the knockout games have reserve days. Hopefully, things will be sunnier at the business end of this intriguing World Cup.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 3 New Zealand players India need to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 18, India vs New Zealand: Why India will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand: A deeper look into what should be an enthralling contest
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 18, IND vs NZ, Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Reliving the previous World Cup encounters between India and New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Who should replace Shikhar Dhawan for the match against New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Dinesh Karthik or Vijay Shankar: Who will replace Shikhar Dhawan for World Cup clash against New Zealand?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: BCCI provides an update on Shikhar Dhawan's injury
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Ideal playing XI for India against New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Yesterday
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Today
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us