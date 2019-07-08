×
World Cup 2019: One question each semi-finalist needs to answer

Edan Nissen
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
133   //    08 Jul 2019, 10:15 IST

The 2019 ICC World Cup only has 4 teams left, who will go on to lift the trophy?Enter caption
The 2019 ICC World Cup only has 4 teams left, who will go on to lift the trophy?Enter caption

As the curtain is drawn on the group stages of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, we are left with the final four teams. New Zealand, England, Australia, and India have all survive the brutal group stage and now progress on to the semi-finals. While India and Australia would be at the top of the odds, considering they finished the group stage as first and second respectively, you cannot count out England or New Zealand either.

Coming in to the World Cup, England was the most in-form ODI team in the world, especially in their home country, regularly hitting scores of 350 plus and putting opposition teams to the sword with a combination of pace from the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, mixed with the smothering spin duo of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.

New Zealand, for their part, made the final of the World Cup four years ago after beating South Africa in a memorable semi-final. While the Kiwis stuttered into the top four this time around and are set to play India, they will still feel like they are in with a chance. New Zealand will undoubtedly be buoyed by their victory against India in the warm-ups.

Australia lost two games in the group stages, only losing to top placed India, and South Africa, a game played after they had already secured qualification to the semi-final. Certainly with opening batters like Aaron Finch and David Warner who are both in great form, and Mitchell Starc at the top of the wickets table, the Australians will feel confident that they can successfully defend their title.

Finally, the in-form India will also be happy going into the knock out stages, finishing atop the table after the group stages. India lost only one game during the group stage against England but survived a trough of bad form in their games against Afghanistan and the West Indies. India will play New Zealand in the semi-finals, a team that they lost to during the warm-up games, while their group game was washed out by rain.

All four remaining teams will face questions going forward and whichever can address them the best, will go on to lift the trophy.

#1 New Zealand: Can someone other than Kane Williamson stand up?

England v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has had an impressive tournament, scoring 481 runs at an average of 96.20 with a top score of 148.. He has been integral to New Zealand making the knockout stage, but now it's only going to get harder and he needs others in the team to step up.

However, New Zealand's next best batter is Ross Taylor with over 200 runs fewer and openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have over 300 runs fewer than the Kiwi captain. No one else in the side has an average over 45, with Williamson the only player to also push on to get a century in the tournament as well.

The Kiwis will face an in-form India with a top order that includes the in-form Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli. Nothing but New Zealand's best will see them getting over the line. That means the likes of Guptill, Munro or Henry Nicholls will need to step up to the plate, depending on who is selected.


1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Kane Williamson 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads India Cricket World Cup Team England Cricket World Cup Team
