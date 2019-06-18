World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan records most expensive spell in World Cup history

England v Afghanistan – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan became the owner of an unwanted record against England on Tuesday as he conceded 110 runs off 9 overs to record the 'Most expensive spell in ODI World Cup history'. The previous record was held by New Zealand's Martin Snedden who had given away 105 runs in 12 overs against England in 1983.

Rashid Khan was extremely poor with his line and length on the day and his indiscipline was used gleefully by the English. Skipper Eoin Morgan was especially harsh against Rashid as he cracked seven sixes off the leg spinner. Eventually, England ended up with 397/6 after the end of 50 overs. The world #3 ODI bowler, Rashid Khan didn't have a good World Cup even before this match. This forgettable day only worsened his already bad tournament. In 5 matches, Rashid only has 3 wickets to his name while conceding runs at an economy rate of 7.03. Stunningly, Rashid hadn't conceded these many sixes (10) in his last 28 innings across all formats (including IPL). Also, the leg-spinner hadn't conceded 110 runs combined in two consecutive ODIs before this.

Coming into the World Cup, Afghanistan's famed spin attack was one which had a lot of expectations but they haven't been able to create much of an impact on tracks that haven't provided a lot of purchase for spinners. The experienced Mohammad Nabi also had an off day as he conceded 70 runs off 9 overs. Only Mujeeb Ur Rahman came off unscathed as he only conceded 44 runs off his 10 overs.

Due to the ineffectiveness off the spin attack and poor batting efforts, Afghanistan haven't been able to compete in any match so far. For a side which was expected to cause 2-3 upsets, their performance in the World Cup has been a huge let-down for cricket fans across the world. The fact that Afghanistan hadn't played an ODI in England before this World Cup has seemingly come as a handicap for the rising Asian side.

Here are some of the unwanted records that were created by Rashid Khan against England

Rashid Khan's spell of 9-0-110-0 is the worst economy rate of any spell of bowling 8 or more overs in ODI history. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 18, 2019

Rashid Khan's worst day:



- conceded the most sixes by a bowler in an ODI (11)

- first spinner to concede 100+ runs in an ODI

- most runs conceded in a WC game

- 7 sixes to Morgan, most by a batsman v a bowler in an ODI#EngvAfg #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 18, 2019

Most runs conceded in a World Cup match:



110 Rashid Khan today (9 overs)

105 M Snedden in 1983 (12 overs)

104 J Holder in 2015 (10 overs)

101 D Zadran in 2015 (10 overs)#CWC19 #ENGvAFG — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 18, 2019