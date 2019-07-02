×
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma breaks multiple records with his fourth ton in the tournament

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Stats
02 Jul 2019, 19:43 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is in the form of his life. The lad from Mumbai scored his fourth century in this edition’s World Cup against Bangladesh on Tuesday (July 2) here at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Batting first, India put a mammoth total of 314. The foundation of the innings was laid by Sharma's 92-ball 104.

With this ton, he has shattered many records. To start off, he is the only Indian to score four centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Previously, Sourav Ganguly had scored three hundred in the 2003 World Cup. He has also become the second cricketer in the history of world cricket to score four centuries in a World Cup, the first one being Kumar Sangakkara.

He is now just one century away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 6 World Cup centuries. Rohit is now the second Indian after master blaster to score 500 runs in a World Cup. The 32-year-old also registered his 24th ODI ton in his 128th innings, the fastest to do so as an opener.

The Indian opener has scored five centuries in 15 World Cup innings. Which is easily the fastest by anyone in tournament history. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Kumar Sangakkara have scored five or more centuries in World cup history.

He seems to have a liking for Bangladesh, as he scored centuries against the Bangla Tigers in the 2015 World Cup as well as the 2017 Champions Trophy. Sharma doesn’t only have the reputation of being a big hitter of the ball but his batting is more aesthetically pleasing, as it appears to be effortless.

He has also become the third Indian to score 500+ runs in an ODI series, after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Since the start of 2017, he has scored 16 centuries which is most by any player in this period.


Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Rohit Sharma
