World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma smashes record for most number of hundreds in a single World Cup

This was Rohit Sharma's third consecutive century in the World Cup

Indian opener Rohit Sharma became the first player to score five centuries in a single World Cup after scoring yet another ton against Sri Lanka at Leeds, Headingley. This century came off just 92 balls with India chasing a target of 265 to win and end the group phase on a bang. He eventually got dismissed by Kasun Rajitha for a score of 103. This knock from Rohit included 14 fours and 2 sixes.

Rohit Sharma went after the Sri Lankan bowlers right from the beginning as he and KL Rahul put Sri Lanka to the sword with a 189-run opening stand. This was the Mumbai batsman's 27th ODI ton in 214 matches.

Rohit had earlier equalled Kumar Sangakkara's record of four centuries in a World Cup with a 92-ball 104 against Bangladesh. Sangakkara set the previous record with hundreds against England, Scotland, Australia and Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup. Meanwhile, Rohit's previous centuries came against Bangladesh, England, Pakistan and South Africa.

The impressive thing about Rohit Sharma has been the fact that he has converted all but 1 fifty-plus score to hundreds. This tendency to score big against Sri Lanka has always been a feature considering that Rohit Sharma's highest ODI score of 264 came against the same team.

In Shikhar Dhawan's absence, India also needed Rohit Sharma to take over the mantle of being a big player for ICC tournaments. Rohit has also never compromised his strike rate by scoring at a rate of 98.77.

Rohit Sharma also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 6 centuries in a player's World Cup career. He is also nearing another record held by Sachin Tendulkar after his hundred made sure that the 32-year-old is just 26 runs off the highest run tally by a batsman in a single World Cup. Tendulkar had scored 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup.